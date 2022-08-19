More ephemeral marriages of celebrities, are Yailin and Anuel?

Anuel AA and Yailin They were married in a Santo Domingo court in June of this year. Without gadgets and dressed in their characteristic styles, the urbanites gave the “Yes I accept” and they showed it off hours later on social networks to the surprise of many who did not see this step. Nevertheless, 69 days later the Dominican and the Puerto Rican gave indications of an alleged rupture. In fact, on social networks they assure that the “most viral” couple would have started the divorce process.

If this information is confirmed, the reggaeton players would enter an extensive but little-desired list of public figures who were divorced shortly after having passed through the altar.

international artists

the ephemeral Britney Spears’ marriage: lasted less than 48 hours.

“On Saturday, January 3, 2004, Britney Spears and a friend took a prank too far by getting married. Spears and (Jason Allen) Alexander have requested the annulment, which will be effective on Monday, January 5,” the artist’s record company reported in a statement at the time.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/18/hombre-parado-en-la-cocina-ea266b17.jpeg Spears and (Jason Allen) Alexander. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

It was one of the shortest weddings in the history of the artistic firmament along with that of the actress Zsa Zsa Gabor and Felipe de Alba that lasted one day; the actor’s Dennis Hopper and Michelle Phillips that lasted 8 days and that of the actress Drew Barrymore and Jeremy Thomaswith a duration of 29 days.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

This couple ended their marriage after 72 days of living together. The reason, he just wanted a simple girl to love, but he was hit with the harsh reality, the celebrity Kim Kardashian has many qualities, but simplicity is not exactly one of them. And he was proven by the broadcast of his relationship on the reality show ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’, which also made Chris run away.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/18/kris-humphries-kim-kardashian-poses-for-a-photography-975ebdca.jpg Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Esposito

They only lasted four months. In 2006 they celebrated a big wedding in France, the only memory they have left of her, and it is not good for her who once, after seven years of separation, described him as “braggart, arrogant and manipulative”.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/18/jennifer-esposito-bradley-cooper-poses-for-a-photography-7bfaf85d.jpg Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Esposito.

Ana Maria Orozco and Julian Arango

The protagonist of “I am Betty, the ugly one”, Ana María Orozco, and her ex-husband Julián Arango, they separated in the year 2000, they hadn’t even been married for a year. He was the one who did the most to recover her marriage, but the difference in characters influenced her to look for the photographer Pedro Franco, another relationship that did not last either. She rebuilt her life with the Argentine musician Martín Quaglia and is Lucrecia’s mother.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/18/julian-arango-ana-maria-orozco-poses-for-a-photography-dd7516bb.jpg Ana Maria Orozco and Julian Arango. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds

They never posed together on the red carpet or allowed the paparazzi to catch them in an affectionate attitude, but they married in 2008, bought a $2.8 million mansion and separated in 2010. “Living with another actor is complicated, everything becomes competitive,” he said of Ryan, who has two children with actress Blake Lively. Scarlett divorced Romain Daurian after two years due to their different lifestyles.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/18/scarlett-johansson-y-another-smiling-13c11e49.jpg Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds.

Cristian castro

In 2017, the Mexican artist added his name to the list of the show’s most fleeting marriages, when it was revealed that his third wife, Carol Victoria Urbán, asked for a divorce right in the middle of their honeymoon, in Europe, 28 days later. having joined civilly.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/18/un-par-de-personas-smiling-e4f71e86.jpg Carol Victoria Urbán and Cristian Castro in an image of their honeymoon from which they returned divorced. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

The love story between the actor Eddie Murphy and producer Tracey Edmonds lasted a total of two weeks to cancel, even the guests themselves have already heard the couple argue on their honeymoon.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/18/eddie-murphy-tracey-edmonds-posing-for-a-photo-6b9c809b.jpg Eddie Murphy and producer Tracey Edmonds. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters They also starred in one of the shortest marriages, separating just twelve days after the link. Although the couple met in 1980 during the parties at the Playboy mansion, they decided to say “I do” this past 2020 in secret.

After the divorce, Peters himself gave his version of what happened in which, apparently, Pamela Anderson convinced him to marry her because he owed money and he offered to pay his debts. She herself also explained that it did not mean a royal wedding and even a divorce, that it was simply “a strange lunch”.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/18/jon-peters-and-a-woman-in-a-black-dress-029c8629.jpg Jon Peters and Pamela Anderson.

Those who did not last long the happiness of the link went to the actress Carmen Electra and NBA player Dennis Rodman.

Both lasted married nine days after their link in 1998 in Las Vegas (USA). In their annulment application, they claimed “mental frailty” as a reason for breaking up the marriage. “Our relationship was very passionate. When it was good, it was incredible. And when it was bad, it was the worst,” the actress said at the time.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/18/dennis-rodman-with-cap-talking-on-the-phone-731f3f15.jpg Carmen Electra and former NBA player Dennis Rodman. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

Another fleeting marriage that took place in Las Vegas was that of Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike, which did not last even a week together. After four days they wanted to undo the link.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/18/man-and-woman-posing-for-the-camera-with-a-black-jacket-f0b841b5.jpg Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ojani Noa they met in 1996, in the mid-nineties. She was launching her successful career in movies with films like Selena and Anaconda, while he was a waiter in a restaurant in Miami.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/18/ojani-noa-jennifer-lopez-poses-for-a-photography-f29a59e4.jpg Jennifer Lopez and Ojani Noa.

Their love was so intense that in 1997 they got married, but the marriage lasted less than a year. For her first wedding, JLo wore a strapless column dress and had flowers in her hairdo.

The couple officially separated in 1998.

Lopez gave love a second chance with the dancer Chris Judd. The singer married wearing an ivory Valentino dress with lace and transparencies, as well as a wedding veil.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/18/jennifer-lopez-cris-judd-poses-for-a-photography-de3d68c3.jpeg Jennifer Lopez and Chris Judd. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

The marriage to Judd was also brief, lasting two years, from 2001 to 2003.

Katy Perry and her brief but intense marriage to comedian RussellBrand; They were married between 2010 and 2011.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/18/katy-perry-russell-brand-poses-for-a-photography-a1cbbd16.jpg Katy Perry and Russell Brand. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

14 brief and intense months was the time that the union lasted, because even though he was also a celebrity, Perry’s absorbing time in the music industry, world tours and celebrity attention was beyond any possible human capacity, one of the reasons, according to the comedian, why they were thought to have ended.

Dominican communicators

Isabella Taveras got married with Jose Dario Rodriguez in 2018 and 12 months later they decided to divorce. In a conversation with Luz García for the special “Cuerpos Hot 2020”, the communicator said that despite two divorces who has had still believes in “love and marriage”; but, she stated that she will never lend herself to having a “dysfunctional” relationship.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/18/a-group-of-people-in-front-of-a-wedding-cake-e22d44ae.jpg Isaura Taveras married José Darío Rodríguez.

The influencer and communicator Gabi Desangles and the producer Joseph Chabebe They avoided affirming or denying that they were in the process of divorce, despite the fact that their breakup was widely publicized on social networks.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/18/man-with-long-hair-fd8e4d1c.jpg Gabi Desangles and producer José Chabebe.

“No one deserves to be a victim of digital/social lynching and unhealthy defamation because that destroys, although many others benefit. Let’s rescue empathy because in the end we are all human beings,” Gabi posted on her Instagram along with a statement also shared by Chabebe.

The couple married on July 9, 2021, when they shared with their social media followers by broadcasting the ceremony live.

Jenny White she divorced three years after her marriage to a businessman of Italian-Colombian origin named Antonio. “A decision of mutual consent, we understood at a certain moment that we should not continue, that it was better if we remained friends, if we were separated, we could do better things…”, Blanco confessed to Jhoel López in an interview with his show “I like it at night”.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/18/woman-parada-next-to-a-door-24d639a3.jpeg Jenny Blanco and Antonio.

Another communicator who divorced after a short time of marriage was Georgina Duluc. Her marriage to the Puerto Rican businessman and coach Mark Irrizary It took place in 2016 and almost three years later it came to an end.

“Whoever was my husband until now, Marcos Irrizary, and I have decided, we have made the painful and difficult decision to separate,” explained the communicator in a video posted on her Instagram account.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/18/a-man-with-a-cell-phone-in-hand-25b6fbc1.jpg Georgina Duluc and Marcos Irrizary. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

the communicator Light Garcia and the former Secretary of the Armed Forces, Jose Miguel Soto Jimenez They announced their separation in a press release after being married for two years. They married in 2008 and had a son.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/18/a-man-and-a-woman-next-to-a-wedding-cake-49920676.jpg Jose Miguel Soto Jimenez and Luz Garcia. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

“The Sports Wedding”

Franklin Mirabal and Dianabell

One of the most talked about weddings in the local entertainment scene ended months later and not in a very friendly way. The story of franklin and dianabell came to an end, after several months of controversy surrounding his short marriage. They were married less than a year.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/18/woman-in-wedding-dress-76f6f94c.jpg Franklin Mirabal and Dianabell on their wedding day. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)