More Ethereum than Bitcoin in Kevin O’Leary’s wallet

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary claims he has 33 different positions in various cryptocurrency tokens.

What happened

In a recent interview with Cointelegraph, the cryptocurrency skeptic turned supporter of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has unveiled some of its cryptocurrency holdings.

“In individual tokens and chains, I have 33 different positions, a wide range of diversity. You know, I look at it the same way I look at managing an equity portfolio: never more than 5% in one name, never more than 20% in one sector, ”O’Leary said.

“This obligation implies that I can go up to 20% in cryptocurrencies; at the moment they are at just over 10%, at around 10.7%.

O’Leary said he has positions in several cryptocurrencies that he believes “solve real problems”, such as Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) e Solana (CRYPTO: SOL).

“I am an investor in Polygon…. what they decided to do is try to reduce costs by staying on Ethereum and aggregating the transactions so that the gas commissions are a fraction of what they would be if I did them one at a time, I thought it was a brilliant strategy and I did a investment in Polygon, ”O’Leary said.

“The same with Solana, the same with Ethereum, the same with Hbar.”

The investor then added that although Bitcoin is one of the largest cryptocurrency holdings in its portfolio, it holds more Ethereum.

“I have a position in Bitcoin. It’s not my biggest position, almost, but it’s in the top quartile; Ethereum has a higher position than Bitcoin right now, for me, “O’Leary said.

Price movement

Bitcoin was down 2.78% daily to $ 41,643.62 on Friday and Ethereum was in the red 5.84% to $ 3,183.03.