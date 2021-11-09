more expensive bread, milk and meat. Here are all the increases

The scarcity of raw materials remains a serious problem for European economies, not only for Italy, which is recording signs of suffering across all supply chains, food and non-food. The invisible hand of the market, economists say, should be able to gradually restore equilibrium, as skyrocketing prices are soliciting a response on the supply side, while on another front the erosion of demand and technological advances could hold back the consumption of some raw materials. Meanwhile the trolley of the expense will continue to suffer: according to the latest ISTAT data, in October the items relating to food, household and personal care had a tendential increase of 1.2%. Not only the packs of pasta on the supermarket shelves, the loaves of bread and the pizzas on Saturday evening will be able to affect a few more euros in the wallet.

Inflation towards 4%, the price boom is now scary. Confcommercio: “5.3 billion in consumption at risk”

Airline flights will also suffer from expensive fuel. While the chip crisis is destined to leave its mark on various sectors, from cars to green infrastructure. And the electricity and gas bills? Hopefully they will find some peace after the winter. But it is not excluded, say the experts, that the tensions linked to the gas hunt also pushed by Asia could mark a bit throughout 2022. Meanwhile, the inflation that accumulates will also have some effect on the interest rates of mortgages and loans , after a phase of historically very low levels. While the revaluation rate of pensions in place for 2022, determined on the basis of this year’s consumer price index, should be formalized in the coming weeks.

Products

Pasta

The price of fresh or dried pasta will increase by 20% at Christmas, with an increase of 15-20 cents per pack. But in 2022 it can go even worse: between March and May you may not have enough wheat to produce pasta and meet the demand of the Italian market. An alarm, which is explained by looking at the surge in raw materials. The price of durum wheat has risen by 60% since the beginning of 2021 and may increase by another 15% by December. Blame the summer heat that overwhelmed Canada, Italy’s leading foreign supplier which now lacks 3 million tons of wheat. Not to mention the costs of energy and logistics (the cost of a container is fivefold).

Bread

There is also bread, about 41 kg of average consumption per year, among the foods threatened by the surge in raw materials. This time it is the soft wheat that has pushed a 10-fold increase from the field to the bread on the shelves. According to Coldiretti, a kilo of soft wheat in Italy is sold for about 32 cents while a kilo of bread is bought at an average value of 3.2 euros per kilo with a twelvefold increase, taking into account that to make a kilo of bread it is necessary about a kilo of wheat, from which 800 grams of flour are obtained to be mixed with water. Other variables affect the final price. And if in Milan a one kilo loaf costs 4.25 euros, in Rome it costs around 2.65 euros.

Milk and meat

The increases in corn (+ 50%) and soybeans (+ 80%) make the production of controlled quality meat decidedly not very profitable, especially where there are supply chain contracts with large-scale distribution chains. And again, the increases of up to 50% on diesel, energy and plastics, as well as those on animal feed, knock out dairy cow farmers for whom the achievement of an increase of at least 5 cents per liter is already a challenge. on the price of milk. Therefore, the skyrocketing prices of certain raw materials are also felt on eggs, milk and derivatives. Egg prices have risen 26% since July, even after new avian outbreaks. The price of milk, on the other hand, rose by 60% from May to October, also due to delays in deliveries.

Agricultural products

Fertilizers, diesel for rolling and autumn sowing, energy and plastics for packaging even doubled. For Cia-Agricoltori Italiani, the dizzying increases that affect the production costs of millions of companies are putting their sustainability at risk. In many cases, the increase in the prices of raw materials, in fact, will never equal that of production costs and specifically of fertilizers such as ammonium nitrate, which has risen to + 30% and of urea, increased by 40%. Crucial substances for the preparation of a large part of agricultural land. That’s why vegetables are also bound to make themselves felt in the shopping cart.

Fruit and coffee

The higher costs of logistics, due to skyrocketing energy costs and fuel, have already produced – according to some consumer associations – increases in the prices of fruit and vegetables at supermarket counters. The adverse weather conditions also affected. And so the price of bananas jumped to + 70%, mushrooms rose by 60%, potatoes by 35%, pears and pumpkins by 25%. And soon even the classic coffee break between colleagues could become a problem for wallets: the prices of coffee on international markets have risen by 80%, the cup at the bar is frighteningly close to one euro and fifty.

Wallets

Mortgages

Mortgage costs remain low, but hikes are feared. Thanks to inflation, for example, the Eurirs indices for those who stipulate at a fixed rate this year went from -0.02% to 0.5%. On the other hand, in the second and third quarters of this year, according to Crif and MutuiSupermarket, the average of the best bank offer spreads for a loan request for an amount equal to 140,000 euros and a duration of 20 years is 0.9% for variable mortgages and 0.2% for fixed ones.

Loans

Concerns also on the side of loans to businesses: according to the calculations of the Mestre CGIA, the flow in the last year has contracted by 8.9 billion euros. Especially small and medium-sized enterprises, pillars of the Italian economy, are in danger because they rely mainly on bank loans. Inflation above the threshold leads to deflationary policies, higher interest rates and less money in circulation.

Retirement provision

The effect of inflation on pensions will cost the state dearly. For example: for pensions of 1500 euros gross per month, an extra will arrive next year which should be around 300 euros per year. It’s called equalization: the revaluation based on inflation will involve nearly 23 million checks. To want to see the glass half full: the state in 2021 saved on pensions, since the figures remained stable due to zero inflation.

Family

Some forms of income support are also indexed to inflation. this is the case of the family unit allowance for employees (which is however intended to be absorbed into the new universal allowance). Each year the income levels that determine the amount of the allowance are adjusted on the basis of inflation: in this way the receiving nuclei see their benefits increase for the same income.