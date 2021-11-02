More expensive car inspection: from 2 November it increases by 18%

The cost now goes from 66.88 to 79.02 euros. The rate has been frozen since 2007. «Pay back the investments».

According to the calendar, it was to come into force on November 1st; but being a day of celebration, the increase starts from the following day, or from today Tuesday 2 November. With the enactment of the implementing decree by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, the increase in the tariff for car inspections becomes operational and will rise from 45 to 54.95 euros. The craftsmen of Mestre remember him.

If the periodic check is carried out in a private inspection center, VAT (22%), the motorization rate (10.20 euros) and postage (1.78 euros) must be added to this figure, for a total of 79 , 02 euros, which represents 18% more than the current 66.88 euros.

Roberto Bottan, president of the CGIA and also of the auto sector of the artisans from Mestre states: “the tariff was blocked since 2007, but in recent years the investments by companies imposed by law by the Ministry of Transport have been huge: both in safety, in training and above all in technological innovation, necessary to carry out checks related to revisions. “” The increase of 9.95 euros – continues Bottan – responds to the need to guarantee on the one hand the economic sustainability of the control centers and on the other the maintenance of a high quality standard of the inspection service, without neglecting the main purpose which is represented by road safety and user protection ». From the CGIA they recall that in order to partially mitigate the increase, the legislation provides for the provision of a “safe vehicle voucher”, worth 9.95 euros. The recipients will be users who, between 2021 and 2023, will have their vehicle inspected.

Government bonus of 9.95 euros

Interested users will be able to submit a request for the bonus of € 9.95 starting from the date of entry into operation of the specific digital platform, which will be the only tool through which to request the contribution, after registering on the platform itself with Spid, card. electronic identity or national service card. The platform will come into operation as of December 21, 2021. The request is in fact completely borne by the owner of the vehicle, who will be able to carry out it only after having performed the overhaul.

The law has provided for an allocation of 4 million euros for this bonus for each of the years 2021-2023. The contribution will be valid for a single motor vehicle and only once in the three-year period. On a national level, about 402,000 people out of 17 million per year will be able to access (16 million in private centers and one million in the headquarters of the motorization).

Overall, in 2020, the Lombards spent 147.7 million to have their cars overhauled at authorized private workshops. Compared to 2019, when spending amounted to 156.5 million, there was a decrease of 5.6%. In Bergamo the decline was 4%.

