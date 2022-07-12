More expensive thousand pesos bill, they want to sell one for $19 thousand

At the ATM or teller window of your bank is where you usually get the cash brand new, with coins glittery and banknotes smooth without folds yet, which can change completely if you use them in a purchase to introduce them into circulation, because constant use wears out the pieces and the moment you get a new one it may ever cross your mind to set it aside so that it can be stay in perfect state of conservationbut some people try not to spend or save their bills, because the goal is sell them as commodity.

On e-commerce sites like the popular portal Free Market Mexico publications abound in which current money is offered, recently issued by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) like this thousand-peso bill that its owner seeks to sell for 19 thousand pesos.

It even offers you payment facilities so that you get your thousand pesos in the presentation of the Family G of Banxico banknotes paying in exchange 12 monthly installments of $1,583.33, with which each month for a year you would pay more than what a piece is worth, reaching 19 times the nominal valueif someone buys the item.

In any purchase they must accept this ticket, but to what its denomination indicates (Mercado Libre México)



The fact that a person puts a price of several thousand pesos for a ticket that they can receive at the supermarket does not mean that it is highly valued, but rather that they seek to generate a considerable profit with the sale, considering that the cost of the “product” is the thousand pesos that is worth when received in a transaction or banking operation.

We suggest you read WhatsApp Web: how to receive notifications when someone connects

Thus, what is sought to obtain is the difference, considering the commission of the sales platform, but none of this guarantees that a buyer is willing to pay that amount for a copy that can be obtained cheaper elsewhere or even obtained in the bank.

Normally it is emphasized that it begins in A when the bill is of that print run, as it indicates that it belongs to the first units to be manufactured, but the truth is that there are millions of the same in circulation.

We also recommend How to take care of your money before the increase in interest rates: 4 steps

If you have bills of this type and you wonder if they are more valuable than to sell them expensive, better get advice from a connoisseur, in a House numismatics to guide you on the characteristics of your banknotes and if they are of any interest to collectors, in which case they can guide you on an appropriate price, but it will be up to you to encourage you to make your ads on digital channels like the one we just finished to see

For more information on this and other topics, visit the My Pocket Tips section.