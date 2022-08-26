More flexibility, but no weight loss: what to expect from pilates? | Health & Wellness

It has prestige and good press. It has reached our days as the Pilates method, but in its origins almost a century ago, its creator, Joseph Pilates, named it controlology, and conceived it as the science and art of voluntary control of the mind over the rest of the structures. body, including organs and viscera. A practice that had among its great virtues the ability to benefit everyone: men, women, the elderly, pregnant women, injured people and that mothers could practice with their babies.

It would seem that Pilates does not have followers or practitioners, but militants. The one that connects with the method (something that the experts consulted for this report say does not happen before six months of practice and learning) does not usually accept criticism or amendments. His devotees are faithful to resistance training with low weights that strengthens the core muscles around the spine and makes pain as difficult to treat as back pain disappear almost immediately. In the 1990s, Pilates was the gold standard for the injured and aerobics-savvy 1980s looking for a low-impact workout. Madonna and Uma Thurman were two of its enthusiastic supporters.

Several scientific investigations support the prestige of this method and its health benefits. It has been shown to improve muscle strength and flexibility, reduce chronic pain, and relieve anxiety and depression.

Against all odds, a few years ago the Pilatespocalypse (a word that designates a hypothetical apocalypse of pilates). This theory held that classes were becoming empty in the face of the advancement of disciplines with more cardio and fun such as Zumba, spinning or the Cross Met.

Saved by lockdown

The days of confinement once again put pilates among the preferred practices, thanks to its effectiveness in connecting the body and mind in harmony. However, between the classical method, created at the beginning of the last century, and what is practiced in many studios and gyms, there is a certain distance marked by the school where the teachers have been trained and the advances in biomechanics that have called into question some of his most iconic and complicated exercises.

“Pilates has been evolving, its founder was not a doctor,” recalls Diego Jerez, an independent personal trainer. Joseph Pilates was a German gymnast and boxing lover, it is known that he worked in a circus and trained Scotland Yard agents. After surviving the war and emigrating to the United States, he published in 1934 Your health: A corrective exercise system that revolutionizes the entire field of Physical Education, a book of just over 60 pages that is considered the manifesto of the Pilates method. “In 10 sessions you feel better, in 20 you look better and in 30 you have a completely new body.” Joseph Pilates is credited with this phrase that today presides over the entry of many studies in the world.

Two Pilates instructors practice exercises in their studio in Shanghai, China. ALY SONG (Reuters)

“That classical school asked practitioners to keep the spine straight, without respecting the natural curvature, which is why in many exercises you have to try to stick the spine to the ground, which generates compression in the area,” says Jerez, who has taught pilates for five years in various centers in Madrid and is of the opinion that everyone should practice it at least at some point in their lives.

“Today it is known that the lumbar area has the mission of providing stability and is a point of transmission of force. There are many classic pilates exercises that add movement and rotation to that area and with repetitions they can cause injuries”, explains the trainer.

A renewed method

“Josep Pilates did what he could with what was known in his time and most of his postures have aged well, others have not. Science has shown that the spine is not designed to move too much, and the postures that involved overmobilization of the lower back have been adapted,” explains Alberto Segovia, Pilates teacher (six hours of daily practice) and founder of the platform. PILATES4K. He began to practice the method in 2001 when he, he assures him, in Spain nobody knew what it was.

Elena Briceño has been teaching Pilates for 17 years, she comes from the world of dance and emphasizes one fact: at the time that Joseph Pilates created his exercise routine, our lives were less sedentary. “In the classic method, we worked by tilting the hip, some postures that generate a shortening of the psoas, a muscle that we already have shorter due to the hours we spend sitting.”

Andrés García Maso, professor at the Club Metropolitan Palacio de Santa Ana and in the world of pilates since 2008, still finds the classical method very effective. “You can see the body that has been trained with pilates: the spine is more flexible, the gluteus is hardened, the legs are slimmer and there is a lot of awareness of the movements.” In his experience, the updates have come with the accessories: “When I started, a tensioning band was used at most, now there are rings, balls, rollers, etc.”

die of success

One of the dangers that has always haunted Pilates is the death of success. Those who sign up for his practice sometimes arrive with expectations that are too high or wrong. And no, pilates is not for everything. “It is not a cardiovascular exercise and fat is burned globally throughout the body, so that one of the most sought after objectives, the six pack which also requires an adjustment of the diet, it is not going to be achieved, ”says Jerez.

“Pilates teaches you something much more important: the rules of use of your body, but it does not serve to lose weight or to have a flat stomach,” he adds. “He who learns to move his body will be able to sit on the floor to play with his grandchildren at 80 years old, he who does not, will be injured at 40. If aesthetic results are obtained with Pilates, it is because healthy is beautiful, it is a consequence, but not the objective of the practice”, assures Segovia.

“There are people who expect immediate results and we are facing a method of body self-knowledge that requires time. We have no idea how we move,” says Briceño, who has seen how people live away from their bodies until the injuries begin. “Then they discover muscles that they had never felt in their lives,” says the teacher, who does not forget the face of a student who felt the transversus abdominis muscle for the first time in class: “Her face was absolutely surprised.”

In his years as a teacher, García Maso has found that Pilates is “difficult”. “You have to learn to follow the instructions, to breathe, to position the spine, to put the pelvis in a neutral position, to draw strength from the abdomen to get up and not from the neck. Giving him a month of opportunity is very little, it takes at least six months to get the practice, although after three months progress is already noticeable, ”he says.

Finding a good instructor is crucial to learning well and taking advantage of the routine that Joseph Pilates wrote in 1934. Alberto Segovia, who runs the podcast Pilates 4K ensures that Spain is working on a state qualification for the Pilates method, similar to the one established for yoga. “The way things are, a Pilates training can have 40 or 200 hours, this certification would unify the courses at the state level,” he says. For him, the great heritage of Pilates is self-knowledge. “You learn to dialogue with yourself, it teaches you to know yourself, it brings you real happiness,” he says convinced.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Health and Wellness in Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.