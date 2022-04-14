More flights between the United States and Cuba with Southwest Airlines starting in May

Starting in May, Southwest Airlines will increase flights between the United States and Cuba up to 3 times. This was revealed in a statement from the airline.

Southwest currently makes a daily flight linking the Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida with the José Martí International airport in Havana. However, with the new decision, from next May 4 the route that connects both cities will have three daily flights. The schedules will be informed in the coming days.

The month of May will also be the time for the start of an additional round trip flight, every Saturday. Until now there was only one frequency between Tampa, Florida, and Havana. In this way, the aim is to complement the round trip service.

Tickets to Havana on Southwest Airlines are priced around $800.00 USD, if you plan to buy round trip. Tickets can be booked on the airline’s website.

Increasing frequency of flights, but only to Havana

Since December 5, this airline resumed its weekly flights to the Cuban capital. As of February 17 of this year, they were increased to one daily trip. Southwest is also the second airline to fly to Havana from Fort Lauderdale, north of Miami. The first is JetBlue.

After the restrictions caused by the pandemic, the connection between the United States has been partially restored. Other restrictions still remain, imposed by the government of Donald Trump. These limit flights only to Havana, and not to various cities in the country as was the case for years.

This entails inconveniences for Cuban-Americans who visit their families in the Antillean nation. In many, they must travel great distances to reach their provinces of origin.