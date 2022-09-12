More for the cameras: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker turn heads with PDA at the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK: Lovebirds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker went all out at the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show with another PDA moment.

The fashionistas’ makeup session was definitely the center of attention as opposed to their colorful clothing choices in rainy Brooklyn, New York, where the couple arrived for Tommy Hilfiger’s fall line unveiling.

To honor the legendary designer, Kourtney, 43, and her husband Travis, 46, dressed in her signature TH apparel. ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ star Kourtney donned a blue and black full bodysuit, with an alternating mix of flowers and the TH logo printed on the outfit. Musician Travis opted for a flashier look, shirtless, but covered in an oversized, full-length jacket. Larger versions of the same flower/TH pattern featured on the colored coat only in red, white and black colors.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Alabama Barker attend Tommy Factory New York Fall 2022 at Skyline Drive-In on September 11, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger)

While waiting for the fashion show to begin, the newlyweds were seen kissing publicly, as they are often known to do. The couple turned heads as the cameras lip-clicked them as they battled the rain.

This isn’t the first time the duo’s PDA has been photographed. Kourtney and Travis have often been accused of showing their love for each other too much. Earlier on the red carpet for the 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27, the Hulu stars displayed their outsized affection for each other by touching their tongues. In front of the photographers, the loving couple shared a beautiful kiss while flaunting their matching all-black ensembles.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show during New York Fashion Week September 2022: The Shows on September 11, 2022 in New York City (Rob Kim/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

On March 11, Kourtney Kardashian shared steamy photos from her Laguna Beach vacation with then-fiancé Travis Baker. The 42-year-old shared her PDA moments with Travis in a video with a stunning shot of her peachy posterior. Kourtney shared a clip of the drummer in a black bathing suit, with a towel over her head and a pair of sunglasses, holding it out to her while holding her bottom. The couple then shared a passionate kiss before running to the beach for a happy dip.

