more free gigabytes in prepaid

Vodafone Prepaid S Voice: now with 20 GB of mobile data, for the 10 GB before, 2 times more. Includes unlimited calls to Spain and Romania. Its price is 10 euros.

As we said, Vodafone is the latest mobile operator that has decided to improve its conditions at the same price, to make the service offered more valuable and that the customer does not notice it in the wallet. If you had any prepaid rate in progress, this is your new number of gigabytes available .

With this new improvement in prepaid rates, mobile data available to customers can be doubled in some rates or even almost tripled in others. The promotion is available for both current and future customers. This, moreover, means overcome the barrier of 100 GB of mobile data bonus up to three different rates, far exceeding the previous ceiling of 55 GB of mobile data in the most expensive rate.

Vodafone Prepaid S: now with 25 GB of mobile data, for the 12 GB before. 2.08 times more. Includes unlimited calls to other prepaid Vodafone and 300 minutes of national calls and international calls to 56 destinations for 10 euros.

Vodafone Prepaid M: now it offers 50 GB of mobile data, compared to 20 GB before, 2.5 times more. Includes unlimited minutes for calls to Spain and Romania and 800 minutes of international calls to more than 50 destinations for 15 euros.

Vodafone Prepaid L: now it offers 100 GB of mobile data, compared to 35 GB before, 2.85 times more. Includes unlimited calls to Spain and Romania for 20 euros.

Vodafone Prepaid XL: now it offers 120 GB of mobile data, compared to 45 GB before, 2.66 times more. Includes unlimited calls to Spain and Romania for 30 euros.

Vodafone Prepaid XXL: now it offers 150 GB of mobile data, compared to 55 GB before, 2.72 times more. Includes unlimited calls to Spain and Romania for 40 euros.

How to have your updated rate

All current customers will see this improvement applied automatically when the benefits of their rate are renewed from today, without having to do anything additional, not even accessing My Vodafone to request the benefit. In the case of new customers, they will have direct access to the updated rates at the time of signing up for one of the six available prepaid rates.

at Vodafone, prepaid rates renew every 28 days, which means that the date to see your new gigabytes at the same price may change depending on when the last cycle was, so, at most, you would have to wait 27 more days if it was renewed yesterday. Unspent gigabytes and minutes are accumulated up to a maximum of three periods.

Despite being prepaid customers, users of these Vodafone rates can have advantages more typical of postpaid services such as Easy Payment, in which the customer does not have to worry about recharging their prepaid balance, but can instead add a card of credit or debit as a means of payment so that the gigabytes and minutes are automatically renewed, having the possibility of stopping this service whenever you want.