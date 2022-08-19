More From Sienna Miller’s Charming English Country House

The actress Sienna Miller opens the doors of her home in the United Kingdom, a beautiful 16th century country house in Buckinghamshire. He tells us that he fell in love with her as soon as he saw her. Since it was the beginning of her career taking off, the actress was looking for a refuge: “I bought the house on a whim: it’s a sanctuary. I also wanted a place where my family and friends could gather. It’s a home with a heart.” , He says.

However, years later, during the pandemic, when the need arose to restore the house, knew who to call. “I wanted a Gaby house,” says Miller, referring to her great friend Gaby Dellal’s houses in London and Cornwall, with their wonderfully eclectic interiors in which fabrics and kilims vintageindustrial accessories and other home elements are mixed in unexpected unions that exude warmth, impeccable taste and sincere character.

The end result was clearly a truly idyllic country house for Sienna Miller could hang out with her family and friends in a house full of history, character and beautiful corners everywhere.

Article originally published in AD US.

Translation and adaptation of Fernanda Toral.