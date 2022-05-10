More human remains found in Lake Mead as water levels drop

See comparative images of the drought in Lake Mead 0:51

(CNN) — More human remains were discovered in Lake Mead over the weekend, less than a week after a body was found inside a barrel in the reservoir.

National Park Service (NPS) rangers responded to a call on Saturday afternoon reporting remains in Callville Bay. The Clark County Medical Examiner is providing assistance in determining the cause of death, according to NPS. The agency also said “no further information is available at this time.”

This is the second set of human remains to be found in Lake Mead, the nation’s largest reservoir, as water levels drop. The first body, discovered on May 1, was likely a murder victim who died of a gunshot wound “sometime between the mid-1970s and early 1980s, based on the clothing and footwear with which the body was worn.” victim was found,” according to a new statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

“The lake has emptied dramatically over the last 15 years,” Ray Spencer, a homicide lieutenant with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, said at the time. And he noted that “we are likely to find additional bodies that have been dumped into Lake Mead” as the water level drops further.

About 40 million people in the western part of the country depend on water from the Colorado River and its two largest reservoirs — Lake Mead and Power Lake — where levels have dropped at an alarming rate in recent years, amid of a megadrought caused by climate change.

As of Monday, Lake Mead’s water level was around 1,000 feet above sea level, about 150 feet below its level in 2000, when it was last considered full. It is the lowest level on record for the reservoir since it was filled in the 1930s.

Low water levels in the lake in April exposed one of the reservoir’s original water intake valves for the first time. The valve had been in service since 1971, but can no longer draw water, according to the Southern Nevada Water Authority. That agency is responsible for managing the water resources of 2.2 million people in southern Nevada, including Las Vegas.

The before and after of Lake Mead after a 21-year drought 0:57

Upstream at Lake Powell, federal officials announced unprecedented emergency measures last week to keep more water in that reservoir and preserve Glen Canyon Dam’s ability to generate hydroelectric power, instead of sending it downstream to Lake Mead.

“We have never taken this step before, but the potential risk on the horizon demands immediate action,” Undersecretary for Water and Science Tanya Trujillo told reporters last week. “We need to work together to stabilize the reservoir before we face a bigger crisis.”