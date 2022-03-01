More images of the Ryan Reynolds film arrive

Ryan Reynolds is ready to break records in Netflix. ‘The Adam Project’, his most recent collaboration with the company streaming will arrive exclusively on the platform March 11th with a story that It will take us on a journey through time.

Before the arrival of its next premiere, Netflix took the stage to show more pictures and trailer official of what will be ‘The Adam Project’, a film that promises to be epic.

Jennifer Garner also shares credits on the tape. Photo: Netflix.

This is the third time that Ryan Reynolds teams up with Netflix. Previously the popular actor starred in ‘Squad 6’, one of the most expensive tapes of the company, in addition to its participation in ‘Red Alert’, along with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.

Ryan Reynolds will travel back in time to reunite with his younger version with whom he will make a pair. Photo: Netflix.

On this occasion Reynolds will also be accompanied by a great team. In the images you can see the participation of: Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, relevant Hollywood actors.

At ‘The Adam Project’, Ryan Reynolds plays a pilot time travel, who teams up with his younger version and his late father reconcile with his past and save the future, all this on a tape that promises action, lots of science fiction and special effects.

Mark Ruffalo will play Ryan Reynolds’ father in a timeline of the tape. Photo: Netflix.

part of the formula ‘FreeGuy’ is repeated. In addition to the protagonist himself, the film is directed by shawn levyso fans can find a great display of production and emotion wholesale.

The next March 11th do you have a date for this great premiere. Everything indicates that ‘The Adam Project’ is shaping up to be one of the most watched Netflix tapes so far this year.

