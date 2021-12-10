Will Smith has achieved that kind of fame that makes him one of the most sought after actors in Hollywood, soon we will see him in theaters in A Winning Family – King Richard a very introspective and complex film. The actor recently admitted that there has been a major shift in his career choices in recent years.

If you haven’t already, check out the King Richard trailer in which Smith plays Richard Williams, the man who started his two daughters Venus and Serena William towards tennis careers.

During his ten-year artistic career, at some point the actor’s goal had become to be better known than Tom Cruise. But now that mentality has changed, Smith has reached a different kind of maturity as he revealed in an interview with the New York Times Magazine: “The strategy to become the biggest movie star in the world is completely over. I realized that in order to enjoy my time and to be of help to others, it is much more important to examine myself. I want to play roles where I can fully explore myself, where I can explore my family, I can work with ideas that are important to me. Everything in my life is centered on spiritual growth and elevation now. “

Will Smith has earned the right to fill multiple roles focused on his personal growth, after all. Elevating her co-stars has become her new mission:

“For example, one of the most important things for me right now is that I want to make sure the world sees the hard work of Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya and Demi in this film. I am not looking for people who applaud me. I work with two young actresses and this is their first time at this level, I want them to feel loved and protected. “

Getting her co-stars to get the attention they deserve is a big sign of Smith’s Hollywood evolution. Although Oscar is already being talked about for his portrayal of Williams’ father, the actor seems focused on sharing the success with his young colleagues. We leave you with the King Richard poster, the film will be released in theaters on January 13, 2022.