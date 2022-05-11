More in love than ever! Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake pose at the premiere of “Candy”

Los Angeles dressed up with the premiere of the series “Candy”, in which she dazzled Jessica Biell, who plays the murderess Candy Montgomery in fiction. The 40-year-old actress made an impact with her summer look composed of a crop top and palazzo pants.

Jessica Biell, who was dressed in Giambattista Valli, however, the protagonist had the help of stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn to achieve the outfit. “I don’t have a great instinct about fashion. Sometimes I don’t even care, I just wear whatever is comfortable. Other days, I torture myselfJessica admitted to “Glamour”.

The artist finished off her outfit with a white clutch: Tyler Ellis’s ‘Veronica’ model and white platforms signed by Stuart Weitzman, as well as a FoundRae necklace.

As for the make-up, the make-up artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua created an original smoky eye in a pink tone and opted for nude for the lips.

The star, who put her hair in the hands of Anh Co Tran, wore her hair down in soft waves. “I’m not too picky about who cuts my hair, anyone who can handle my split ends is fine with me,” he told the Daily Mail.

Biel attended the premiere with her husband, Justin Timberlake. The couple has been married since 2012 and shares two children Silas Randall, born in 2015, and Phineas, who came into the world in 2020. “I am very proud of our relationship. I am very proud, I am still very happy and I love my life,” Jessica explained to “Access Hollywood.”

In 2019, rumors of infidelity on the part of the singer were unleashed, due to the leaking of some photographs in an affectionate attitude with a co-star. Alisha Wainwright. After the scandal, Timberlake apologized for putting his family in that situation, however, they were rarely seen together in public.

After the process that Jessica went through to forgive him; They posed together in a photograph that they uploaded to social networksand now it seems that they are more together than ever, parading on a red carpet in which they showed that their relationship is going from strength to strength.

In an interview with “InStyle”, the artist confessed that her husband helps her choose her looks. “He is fearless in his choices and he has an eye for design. And I’ll be honest: he has better taste than me,” she acknowledged.

On the red carpet, Jessica posed with her co-stars: Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey, Raúl Esparza and Pablo Schreiber.