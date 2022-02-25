More indications appear that point to the return of Gex

We get an interesting message related to one of the most beloved franchises by the video game industry. It is indeed about Gex.

In the post that you have below, we can know that Square Enix has recently renewed its brand in Japan, which has given fans hope that this series will be back. A few months ago he did the same thing in Europe, so now expectations have risen.

..it appears Square Enix has filed a trademark for Gex in Japan a few days ago It has done the same in Europe last yearhttps://t.co/n8S07RD2lV https://t.co/XFiHDilhMQ — Nibel (@Nibellion) February 24, 2022

Remember that this is a series of action platform games developed by Crystal Dynamics in the 90s and that Gex: Enter The Gecko and Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko were released for Nintendo 64. For this reason, it is speculated that it could return via the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack or something similar.

What do you think? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments.

Will Gex make it to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack?

We remind you of the contents and prices of the Expansion Pack confirmed for now:

