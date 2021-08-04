More investments in Italian products for Netflix & Co. And more commercials for commercial TVs, from Mediaset to La7. These are the main innovations contained in the draft legislative decree on the government table, which transposes the so-called EU AVMS directive with the new rules for the world of television. The text, made up of over 70 articles, destined to profoundly modify, if not revolutionize in some respects, the audiovisual sector in Italy, according to Adnkronos, is among the measures on the agenda of the pre-Council of Ministers which met this morning remotely, in view of the official convocation of the next Cdm, the last one before the summer holidays, expected above all for the indications on the green pass.





In detail, the decree scheme provides for an increase up to the doubling of the investment obligations in European and Italian products for the so-called Ott (Over the top), or entertainment platforms via streaming, by the US giant led by the CEO Reed Hastings to Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus, and the increase in advertising crowds for commercial broadcasters.

Basically, for the ‘streamers’ the novelty would be of no small importance, because it would go from a current investment quota in European products that varies between 12.5 to 20% to a single quota, which increases from 17%. of 2022 to 25% from 2025. But no less than 50% of this European share is then reserved for works of original Italian expression.

Loading... Advertisements

Then the advertising crowds granted to free-to-air TV change: in particular, for commercial televisions, from Mediaset to La7, the share should rise from the current 18% to 20% per hour. While for Sky it would go from 12% to 15%. A separate discussion for Rai: the hourly limit for commercials would be 6% during the day and 12% in ‘prime time’.

The monstre text that will have to implement the directive with the new rules (more severe and stringent) for the world of TV and video on demand platforms viewed by the pre-CDM this morning, reads in the agenda that Adnkronos was able to consult , provides for “the implementation of the EU Directive 2018/1808 of the European Parliament and of the Council of November 14, 2018, amending the directives to 2010/13 / EU, relating to the coordination of certain laws, regulations and administrative provisions of the Member States concerning the provision of audiovisual media services, in consideration of the realities of the market. ” The legislative decree, proposed by the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Economic Development, will be submitted to the preliminary examination of the next CDM.