«More laughter will enter you when he catches you»

Mari Carmen Parra Updated: 08/18/2022 10:34 a.m.

Arms guest take this afternoon in ‘Save me‘ (Telecinco). The most famous gossip show on television has wanted to have a special presence on the set, which last week gave them a lot of play: ‘the treacherous neighbor‘. Ana, which is what this woman is actually called, is a neighbor of Ortega Cano and Ana María Aldón and these past few days she has been talking at length about what she said she had heard and witnessed. With so much alleged information about the marriage still, ‘Sálvame’ has decided to have her in the studios, however, the play has begun to go wrong with the program ahead of time, which has caused Adela González to intervene to calm the lady’s spirits.

Terelu Campos returned from his vacations and took over the reins of ‘Save me‘ with Adela Gonzalez. Both began the ‘Limón’ section by presenting their collaborators and a face less known to viewers. ‘the treacherous neighbor‘ by Ortega Cano came to the Telecinco program to say everything he knew about the marriage and, for this, ‘Sálvame’ had set up an improvised terrace from which to speak.

As soon as she was mentioned, Ana charged against the collaborators of ‘Save me‘ that she had been criticized for talking about the life of Ortega Cano. «I have commented on what I have seen, just like you who have not seen anything and have commented on it», the guest stirred up those present on the set of Telecinco.

Given this statement, Kiko Matamoros he jumped up and addressed the guest. “But how come we haven’t seen anything? We have been watching all our lives, “defended the collaborator who entered into a crossroads of statements with ‘The traitorous neighbor’. “Kiko, you shut up that I thought you admired me,” the guest said angrily to Matamoros, who blurted out: “But how am I going to admire betrayal?” “What a betrayal if I’m in my garden,” Ana replied, referring to the fact that all she told was because she saw it from the pool at her house. Obviously, the comment gave play to Antonio Montero who also entered the rag to qualify the words of the guest of ‘Sálvame’: “The garden is communal.”

Adela González calms things down in ‘Sálvame’

Adela Gonzalezseeing the tense situation that was taking place, he got up from his seat and went to Ana. “You are going to be able to expand with affection, respect and temperance, let’s see if we succeed,” the presenter of ‘Save me‘ letting him know that his turn to speak would arrive later in the afternoon. However, nothing silenced ‘The traitorous neighbor’ and she also replied to the journalist with quite a bit of sarcasm: «Yes, you are going to get it…».

Then the presenter of Telecinco gave way to advertising to take advantage of the advertising minutes as extra time to calm things down, something that he did not achieve, since the guest, who had for everyone, went back to go against another collaborator. «The laughter that has entered you, well, more laughter will enter you, when he catches you», she said with a haughty tone and pointing directly to Kiko Jimenez. A threat with that ‘the treacherous neighbor‘ made it clear that he had reached ‘Save me‘ warrior and that she was not going to be daunted by any of them.

