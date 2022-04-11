More legionnaires? They assure that at least two players from the Selecta would play in Mexico in 2022

According to international media, goalkeeper Mario González and striker Styven Vásquez would leave their teams to travel to Mexican territory after this tournament.

La Selecta may have found in el Concacaf Octagonal Final the possibility of exit for some players towards international soccer, according to what is reported by international media such as AS United States, who recorded a meeting between Fesfut officials and managers of Mexican teams.

And it is that in the game of the Selecta against Mexico in the Azteca Stadium there was a meeting that was photographed between the sports director of the Fesfut, Diego Henriquez, the director of the Fesfut, Americo Rodriguez, Juan Carlos Jones, president of Alebrijes de Oaxaca FC and Diego Bartolotta, FIFA agent (he is the son of Daniel Bartolotta, former coach of Santa Tecla FC).

As a result of that meeting, AS stated that striker Styven Vásquez and goalkeeper Mario González They are the ones who would make the leap to Mexican soccer, especially to the Expansion League of Mexican soccer, that is, to the Second Division of Aztec soccer.

Diego Bartolotta, Diego Henríquez, Juan Carlos Jones and Américo Rodríguez, during the preview of the match between Mexico and El Salvador. Photo: Illustrative character image / https://twitter.com/AlebrijesOaxaca/status/1509392094410027013

The portal assures that Styven would be leaving Firpo as soon as next June to enroll in a team from said Aztec soccer division and then it would be time for goalkeeper González, one of the most prominent throughout the Concacaf Octagonal.

What is official in the Selecta are the two friendly matches that it will have before the Concacaf Nations League. The first would be on Sunday April 24 before Guatemala at PayPal Park in California and the second, on Sunday, May 1 at Wakemed Stadium in North Carolina against Panama.

Salvadoran soccer player Luis Vásquez (right) vies for the ball with Mexican Jesús Gallardo (left) during their FIFA Concacaf World Cup qualifying match at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City, on March 30, 2022. Photo : AFP

Then, the Selecta will be measured at Grenade June 4 and 7, first in the Caribbean and then in San Salvador, while with the USA They will meet on June 14 in Salvadoran territory.

