More lethal Covid variant? Gismondo: “Bill Gates has no authority”

“We don’t know how Sars-CoV-2 could evolve, because the mutations are absolutely unpredictable.” However, “according to the history of pandemics, when a virus evolves” as the new coronavirus did, assuming the characteristics of Omicron, that is “in order to be very contagious and not very aggressive in terms of associated pathology, it is in the tail of the pandemic. We hope that history will repeat itself also for Covid “. The microbiologist Maria Rita Gismondo counts on it, commenting to Adnkronos Salute on the statements made by Bill Gates in an interview with the ‘Financial Times’: on the Covid front “we may not have seen the worst”, warned the billionaire and philanthropist, fearing the “risk that this pandemic will generate an even more transmissive and even more fatal variant”.

“It is surprising that such a statement comes from Bill Gates, because he has no sanitary authority to make it“, observes the director of the Laboratory of clinical microbiology, virology and diagnostics of bioemergencies at the Sacco hospital in Milan.” In any case – she adds – she says something that has its own underlying truth “, namely that” the mutations of the virus are precisely unpredictable. “Gismondo, however, invites us to look at the precedents, at the pandemics of the past that have had a benign evolution that it is hoped that Covid-19 will also have.

As for the appeal of the Microsoft founder, who urges world leaders to spend more to prepare for new, future health threats and estimates the cost of the operation at a billion dollars, “we don’t need Bill’s invitation. Gates – says the expert – to know that it is a priority to equip ourselves for the eventuality of future pandemics. The World Health Organization has already said it, we all say it and what we can hope is that this lesson will not be wasted “.