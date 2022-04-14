More love, please: the best and most remembered kisses in literature

The most remembered kisses in literature

Kissing is an art that is learned slowly, over time. And reading scenes in which kisses are the protagonists is a unique experience, lived with the whole body. In it International Kissing Day, which is celebrated today on the occasion of the longest kiss in history, becoming a Guinness record -it lasted 58 hours! and it was carried out by a Thai couple- what better to remember those who live on the pages of books . In prose or in verse, readers are complicit in romantic moments, some sad, others full of tenderness and innocence, and others full of sensuality and eroticism.

Kisses occupy a privileged place in art. This is demonstrated by Klimt, Picasso, Magritte and many films, with emblematic scenes on the big screen. In the case of literature, the list is enormous. In this selection, Julio Cortázar, William Shakespeare, F. Scott Fitzgerald, JK Rowling, EL James Margaret Mitchell, John Green, and Marcus Zusak narrate different types of kisses. From adaptations to cinema, theater all have features in common: they all highlight emotions and are unforgettable. And we ask for more love, please.

One of the most famous kisses, from the pages of the book to the big screen (Universal Pictures 162)

Who doesn’t remember the famous chapter 7 of Hopscotch ? This kiss marked a before and after in the way kisses are described in literature, and made “let’s play cyclops” a legendary expression.

I touch your mouth, with a finger I touch the edge of your mouth, I draw it as if it were coming out of my hand, as if for the first time your mouth was half-open, and all I have to do is close my eyes to undo everything and begin again, each time I give birth to the mouth that I desire, the mouth that my hand chooses and draws on your face, a mouth chosen among all, with sovereign freedom chosen by me to draw it with my hand on your face, and that by chance that I do not seek to understand coincides exactly with your mouth that smiles below the one that my hand draws for you.

You look at me, closely you look at me, closer and closer and then we play Cyclops, we look at each other closer and closer and our eyes get bigger, they get closer to each other, they overlap and the Cyclops look at each other, breathing in confusion, their mouths they meet and fight tepidly, biting each other with their lips, barely resting their tongues on their teeth, playing in their enclosures where a heavy air comes and goes with an old perfume and silence. Then my hands seek to sink into your hair, slowly caress the depth of your hair while we kiss as if we had a mouth full of flowers or fish, of lively movements, of dark fragrance. And if we bite the pain is sweet, and if we drown in a brief and terrible simultaneous suck of breath, that instant death is beautiful. And there is a single saliva and a single flavor of ripe fruit, and I feel you tremble against me like a moon in the water.

Hopscotch by Julio Cortázar

The story is one of the most famous in the world. Romeo and Juliet tells the story of the Montagues and the Capulets, two families from Verona who are at odds over old lawsuits whose origin hardly anyone can remember. With hatred came violence, and with violence, the first innocent victims. But love was also born from hatred between two young people doomed to misfortune: Romeo and Juliet. His is one of the most popular stories of all time, while its tragic outcome has become a milestone in world literature.

Considered the best playwright of all time, Shakespeare made Romeo and Juliet the quintessential love story ; his fame has come to life in other arts that have taken as a reference the tragic love of the young people of Verona. In the First Chapter, in the fifth scene, the characters of Romeo and Juliet have met at a meeting of the Capulets’ house, just in that celebration, Shakespeare gives us an unforgettable kiss:

Romeo: (Taking Juliet’s hand) If with my hand I have profaned such a heavenly altar, forgive me. My mouth will erase the stain, like a blushing pilgrim, with a kiss.

Juliet: The pilgrim has taken the wrong path even though he seems devout. The clapper only has to kiss the hands of a saint.

Romeo: And doesn’t the saint have lips the same as rosemary?

Juliet: The pilgrim’s lips are for praying.

Romeo: Oh, she’s a saint! So change my hands and my lips. Pray the lip and grant me what I ask of you.

Juliet: On my lips remains the trace of your sin.

Romeo: From the sin of my lips? They will take it back with another kiss (He kisses her again).

Juliet: You kiss very virtuously.

Juliet: The saint calmly listens to the prayers.

Romeo: So, listen to me calmly while my lips pray, and yours are purified (He kisses her).

Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare

This book provides millions of high voltage scenes, however, the scene of the kiss in the elevator is one of the most remembered in literature. Charged with sensuality, in 50 shades of gray, in the first volume of the saga, Anastasia has not yet signed the confidentiality agreement and does not even know everything that awaits her by Christian’s side. First, she begins to caress Anastasia indiscreetly while they are surrounded by people in an elevator. Then, in a fit, she decides to kiss her while she holds her hands above her head. And how can we forget this famous scene made into a movie, recreated by Dakota Johnson and Jamie DornanThe protagonists of the film? This is their first kiss and certainly the first scene that sparks the imagination.

50 Shades of Gray by EL James

In gone With the Wind we find a kiss that mixes mischief, cynicism and impudence and a lot of sentimental charge. The characters created by Margaret Mitchell, Rhett and Scarlett, they’re epic and yet they don’t have many displays of affection throughout the book, which adds more relevance to this passionate moment.

““Scarlett O’Hara, you’ve gone crazy.”

Before she could once again own her imagination, his arms were around her as tightly as they had that day, so long ago, on Tara’s dark road. She again she felt the brutal thrust, the shipwreck of her will, the wave of heat that rendered her limp. And the secret of Ashley Wilkes was erased and disappeared into nothing. He leaned his head over her shoulder and kissed her, softly at first, then with a growing intensity that forced her to cling to him as the only sure thing in a crazy wavering world. Rhett’s insistent mouth rested on Scarlett’s trembling lips, making every nerve vibrate in her, evoking sensations in her that he had never thought himself capable of feeling. And before the vertigo overtook her he realized that he was kissing her back.

“Let me go, please, I can’t take it anymore,” she stammered, feebly trying to turn her head.

But he pressed her hard against his shoulder and she saw Rhett’s face as if in a dream; his wide eyes shot flames; the trembling of her hands startled her.

-Does not matter. That is what I want. You have been waiting for this for many years. None of the fools you’ve ever met have kissed you like that, have they? Your precious Charles, or Frank, or your stupid Ashley.

-Please…

“I mean your stupid Ashley. Gentlemen all of them. What do you know about women? How were they to understand you? I do understand you.”

Gone with the Wind by Margaret Mitchell

This is one of the most anticipated kisses in literature So much so that you have to wait seven books for it to happen. Yes, we all hoped that Harry and Hermione would be a couple. Even the writer JK Rowling herself said they should have been. Anyway, the kiss between Ron and Hermione was one of the most remembered of this saga .

“At that moment there was a loud crash: Hermione had dropped the basilisk fangs she was carrying in her arms. She ran over to Ron, threw her arms around his neck and planted a kiss on his mouth. The boy dropped her fangs and broom as well and kissed her back with such enthusiasm that she lifted him off the ground.

“Do you think this is the most opportune moment?” Harry asked in a small voice, and when they ignored him, instead hugging even tighter and swaying a bit, he yelled at them, “Hey! What are we at war?

Both separated a little, but they continued embracing.

“I know, mate,” Ron said with a dazed look on his face, like he’d just been hit in the head with a Bludger. Precisely for that. Or now or never, right?

“Think of the Horrorcrux!” Harry blurted out. Do you think you can hold out until we get the headband?

—Yes, of course, of course. Sorry,” Ron apologized, and with Hermione, both flushed, they busied themselves picking up the fangs from the floor.”

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, by JK Rowling

This novel from the beginning unleashes feelings and emotions of all kinds. Under the same star tells the story of a 16-year-old teenager, Hazel Grace, who suffers from a metastatic cancer , and that forces him to breathe through an oxygen tank. The young woman attends a support group for young people affected by the disease, where she meets Augustus Waters. Together with him she will live an unconventional love story , yes, in which a romantic kiss will not be missing. This youthful kiss is not the most passionate and, as the reading progresses, it becomes predictable. But what makes it different? The details. For example, the protagonists They kiss in the Anne Frank house , an issue that loads it with symbology. Also, when Augustus helps Hazel carry her oxygen tank up the stairs, the scene is filled with tenderness. An gesture of kindness and love culminating in an intimate conversation knowing that their futures are uncertain.

The Fault in Our Stars by John Green

This an example of what subtle, ethereal and fragile that can become a kiss, almost as much as love itself.

His heart was beating faster and faster as Daisy’s white face moved closer to his. He knew that when he kissed this girl and forever linked her inexpressible visions to her perishable breath, her mind would never again fly like the mind of God. So she waited, and for a few more seconds she heard the tuning fork that had just hit a star. Then he kissed her. And, at the touch of her lips, she opened like a flower and the incarnation was complete.

Everything he said, including his hideous sentimentality, reminded me of something: an elusive rhythm, a fragment of forgotten words I had heard somewhere, long ago. A sentence tried to take shape in my mouth and my lips parted like a mute’s, as if more than a startled breath of air resisted them. But they made no sound, and what he had been about to remember became forever incommunicable.”

The Great Gatsby, by F. Scott Fitzgerald

It could be said that the kiss of Book thief is the saddest. Tears roll down the face of those who come across these pages. World War II and death mark this kiss. In 2013, this book had its film adaptation, written and directed by Brian Percival.

“He leaned over the lifeless face and gently kissed his best friend, Rudy Steiner, on the lips. Rudy tasted sweet and dusty, he tasted of reproach between the shadows of the trees and the glare of the anarchist’s suit collection. She kissed him long and soft, and when she pulled back, she brushed her fingers across his lips. his hands were shaking […] Did not say goodbye”

Book Thief by Markus Zusak

