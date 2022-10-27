more low birth weight babies

Pregnant women who live near roads where traffic jams are frequent are more at risk of giving birth to low birth weight babies. An analysis of nearly 580,000 births in Texas, United States, reveals that children of mothers who during pregnancy lived 500 meters or less from major highways usually congested tend to weigh an average of 9 grams less and are at risk of being born prematurely . Both lower weight and prematurity are associated with increased health risks throughout life.

That air pollution caused by road traffic has a detrimental impact on the physical and mental health of the population is well established. In Barcelona and Madrid alone, a study by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) calculates that each year more than 2,000 premature deaths occur for this reason. It is also known that breathing polluted air during pregnancy is associated, among other things, with a delay in physical growth during the first years of life.





Until now, the investigations had taken into account the effect of road traffic, the volume and type of vehicles, but had not focused on analyzing what happened in traffic jam situations, such as those that occur and are repeated daily at the entrance of the big cities. Vehicular traffic congestion is a major source of air pollutants: a high volume of cars of all kinds are stopped or move very slowly, stopping and starting frequently. It has been seen that these actions can increase the emissions of polluting particles by up to 200% compared to fluid circulation conditions.

Less than 500 meters

Researchers from Boston University School of Public Health and Oregon State University, both in the United States, have investigated, for the first time, the relationship between traffic jams and pregnancy outcomes. To do this, they have analyzed nearly 580,000 births that occurred between 2015 and 2016 in Texas, in families from neighborhoods near major thoroughfares, and have found that there is a strong association between a higher level of congestion and low birth weight.

First, the scientists studied the direct relationship between pollution associated with traffic jams and the impact on pregnancy and found that those women who lived 500 meters or less from congested roads had babies weighing an average of 29 grams less compared to women that they were not so exposed to environmental contamination of this type. If the women lived between 100 and 300 meters, the impact was greater. And even more so if women reported not working and spending most of their time at home. Likewise, they observed that fine particles (PM 2.5) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) were the two pollutants with a greater association with low birth weight.

Entrance to the city of Barcelona at rush hour in the morning on Diagonal Avenue. Jordi Play Jordi Play / Collaborators

The researchers then adjusted their results for the women’s socioeconomic status and level of education, which is in turn related to the neighborhood they live in, and found that the association between pollution and low weight held. , although it was attenuated, instead of 29 grams less on average, it was 9. Mothers who lived between 100 and 300 meters from the road were still the ones who showed the greatest impact.

Although it is still not fully known why pollution is related to low birth weight and premature babies, one of the main hypotheses supports that, especially ultrafine particles, they reach the pulmonary alveoli through the air we breathe, and from there they pass into the blood, are able to cross the placenta, accumulate in it, and reach the fetus. It is believed that these particles could cause inflammation and affect the vascularization of the placenta, which is the organ responsible for providing oxygen and nutrients to the fetus. A degradation of the placenta is also associated with premature delivery.

Fine particles can cross the placenta and reach the fetus.

For the authors of this work, their results, published in Science Advances, should have important implications for public health. “Programs and policies must be implemented to reduce traffic jams, because that could have positive and beneficial effects on the health of the baby.”





“Perhaps it may seem that 9 grams is not much, but weighing 2,500 or less proportionally it is not. In addition, it is an average, there will be cases of babies in which the weight loss is much greater”, says Laura Gómez, a researcher in the childhood and environment group at ISGlobal, who has not participated in this work.

“The worrying thing is that it affects thousands of women, which accumulate on other exposures that are also harmful and over which the population has no power. The effect on public health is huge,” she adds.

Gómez, who researches, together with Jordi Sunyer, the impact on prenatal health and during early childhood of exposure to pollutants, not only environmental but also, for example, noise, highlights that “it is not that the vehicle is enemy number one”, but “it is crucial to know how it affects us and how to change what constitutes a danger to public health”.





According to this researcher, “we already have enough evidence that we are doing it wrong, that we need public policies to regulate traffic.” It is only necessary, points out Gómez, to go to the entrance of a school. Street congested with cars of parents leaving their children at the door. “Children running between cars, breathing in the fumes that have such a detrimental impact on them. It is unnecessary,” she concludes.