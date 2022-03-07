More Madrid crosses out sexist medicine for studying the prostate more than menstruation

The deputy for Más Madrid and spokesperson for the Women’s Commission, Loreto Arenillas, has criticized that medicine in Spain is, in her opinion, “androcentric”, that is, it has a “male point of view” because, among other things , studies the prostate more than the menstrual cycle.

In one of her usual videos on social networks explaining some issue related to women, where menstruation always has a predominant space, Arenillas has indicated why she considers current medicine to have macho overtones.

Thus, he stressed that “androcentric medicine is that there are hardly any studies on how the covid vaccine affects the menstrual cycle, it is that in anatomy manuals only the male body is studied unless they want to study the female reproductive organs , is that women are diagnosed later than men in at least 700 diseases, is that the prostate is studied in depth but not only the menstrual cycle is studiedis that the symptoms of a female heart attack are still, to this day, largely unknown, is that when women have pain, the same intensity of pain as men, we are prescribed analgesics and the causes are investigated, is that women take 5 times more sedatives and antidepressants than men, is that being a woman is an extra risk factor for any disease.

After all this litany, Arenillas proclaims the need to introduce the “feminist perspective” into medicine. The deputy of the party headed by Mónica García accompanies this video with a message in which she assures that “pointing out from where knowledge has traditionally been built is important to be able to know what views are left out.”

And he adds that “in the case of medicine we find several imbalances that are linked to the fact that traditionally only men have been able to exercise it” before concluding that “although we have come a long way”, there remains “a long way to be in equality and as always, the first step is to show it».

Loreto Arenillas has become this legislature in the standard-bearer of More Madrid of the “feminist” causes that it has defended with actions such as the one of brandish a compress in the speaker’s gallery of the Madrid Assembly, to show, from that same space, a picture of a penis on his mobile phone or take two prostitutes to the Women’s Commission so that they expose their situation in order to regularize their activity.

Although feminism is divided between abolitionism and the regulation of prostitution, Más Madrid clearly positions itself in the latter group and advocates that the Community of Madrid lead an international pact on sex work and a work table where the women themselves participate « sex workers”.