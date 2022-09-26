More mayors activate brigades to build energy infrastructure affected by Hurricane Fiona

Publisher’s note: We invite you to stay well informed during this emergency. Free access to all the news and updates related to the passing of the hurricane fiona for Puerto Rico. Thank you for supporting responsible journalism. Sign up today.

Several mayors announced today, Monday, that they will activate municipal brigades to carry out repairs in some areas of the energy infrastructure of their towns after the passage of the hurricane fionaeven if they face legal action from the company LUMA Energy.

At a press conference, the president of the Mayors Association, Luis Javier Hernandezannounced that this entity that brings together the municipal executives affiliated with the Popular Democratic Party will offer them support for the legal defense of those who face lawsuits or complaints before the Police by the company contracted to manage the transmission and distribution system of the Electric Power Authority (ESA).

He pointed out that the current Municipal Code allows mayors to order these works in the midst of an emergency.

“If a state of emergency is decreed, as described in the preceding paragraph, the mayor or his representative may carry out all the procedures and tasks necessary to normalize or restore the electrical energy system, as well as the facilities for the supply and water and wastewater treatment, after prior written notification to the Electric Power Authority and/or the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority, as appropriate.”read the paragraph of Law 120 of 2020.

Their expressions arise after LUMA Energy filed a complaint with the Police against the mayor of Isabela, Miguel “Ricky” Mendezfor activating municipal brigades for repair work.

“It is an emergency matter. There are people who cannot even leave their houses because of fallen poles, there are people with cables in their community or near their home, said Hernández, mayor of Villalba.

Given this scenario, the mayors of Isabela, Villalba, Aguadilla and Caguas announced the activation of municipal brigades, while others requested that former PREPA employees be assigned to help in their municipalities.

“We ask the governor to issue an executive order to urgently send former PREPA employees to recruit the staff that is in the (central government) agencies,” Hernández said. “We gave the government enough time to address this crisis. Our people cannot stand any more days without the service”.

He added that “LUMA cannot come with that language to try to intimidate us.”

Hernández emphasized that the works would be similar to those being carried out by the brigades of the Municipality of Bayamón. So far, the mayor of Bayamo, Ramon Luis Rivera Cruzis the only one with an understanding agreement with LUMA Energy to carry out work to erect poles and lay loose cables, without working with live lines, especially in rural areas.

But that agreement was reached after Rivera publicly issued an ultimatum to LUMA Energythat they improve the response or by last Saturday he would activate his brigades.

In addition, the influential mayor of Bayamón, who was also transition director for Governor Pedro Pierluisi, denounced that LUMA did not answer his calls.

When the Secretary of State, Omar Marrero, learned of Rivera’s complaint to questions from the press at a conference on Friday morning, he questioned whether it was not possible for “an elected official” not to be attended by LUMA and assured that “personally ” would follow up on the complaint. After hours later, Rivera announced the “understanding agreement with LUMA”.

Instead, Méndez announced yesterday that he would activate his brigades and shortly after reported that LUMA threatened to withdraw his brigades, while filing a complaint against him with the Police.

In any case, he continued with his brigades and this morning announced that they had restored service in several sectors.

“The cry of war began,” said the mayor of Aguadilla, Julio Roldán, at the press conference.

“I am going to send you my pin location so that they come to arrest me,” added the official, who said that he requested in writing the identification of nine former employees in the Department of Transportation and Public Works.

Likewise, the mayor of Dorado, Carlos Lopezasserted that “they are going to have to arrest us all.”

In his case, the mayor of Caguas, William Miranda Torresexplained his brigades are going to lift and place poles, lift non-energized cables, unhook trees to clear lines, among others.

“What we would be doing is advancing the work of LUMA Energy with the objective that they can advance in the process of energizing. We hope that this action has the expected result since we need the service to be restored as soon as possible. The days continue to pass and we have no certainty or clear information about what is happening. We know that there are people suffering and a country in the dark and it is unacceptable. We are doing everything we can to advance the work and respond to the needs of citizens,” Miranda Torres said, in written statements.

On the other hand, from the Federation of Mayors, which groups the mayors of the New Progressive Party, only Rivera has brigades carrying out work with the electrical system.

However, the mayor of Gurabo, Rosachely Rivera Santanapublished a statement on social networks indicating that “we are ready to collaborate with LUMA Energy employees”.

“We have the personnel, materials and equipment necessary to work in coordination and restore the energy system in our communities. Our team can collaborate with damage identification (patrolling), logistical support, installation of poles, cleaning of areas with heavy equipment and preparation of places, so that LUMA transmits, distributes and can set up the system”, Rivera Santana pointed out.

In that sense, he suggested that “the experienced and specialized personnel that exists in government agencies through the municipalities be activated to provide the necessary help since they know the areas.”

“An example of this is that in this emergency we have worked in coordination with the AAA and we see the successful result that we achieved so that today most of the communities have water service,” he added.

Instead, the mayor of San Sebastián, Javier Jimenezindicated that he would not activate his brigades from the Pepino Power Authority – which stood out in the response after Hurricane Maria – by stating that the damage was currently not the same in his municipality.

He stated that what remains to energize his town are minor jobs that can be done by the LUMA brigades that are in San Sebastián.

“Here the problem is another. LUMA says it is generation and PREPA says it is because the (transmission) lines are not available. And you don’t know who to believe,” Jiménez said.

He stated that “what the governor has to do is call both entities to a chapter and tell them that patience has run out. May he exercise his leadership.”

“85% of the system is patrolled and reviewed. So, it doesn’t make any sense that there is a little bit of light in the urban area,” he stated. “They went overboard with such a response to a storm that turned into a hurricane at the last minute, and that people have to go through these vicissitudes and outrage.”