More Metavers Concerts Are Coming to Fortnite

Radio juggernaut iHeartMedia is launching its own dedicated space in Fortnite to host events and concerts. The virtual park, which has been given the rather obnoxious name iHeartLand, is being developed using the game’s creative mode and will feature several different areas.

The park includes a main stage called State Farm Park (in conjunction with, you guessed it, State Farm Insurance Company), mini-games, and a digital “headquarters” for iHeartMedia. The mini-games might change as the park evolves, but the handful that will be featured on launch day will include car racing, an obstacle course, and a construction game.

The headquarters itself includes a virtual broadcast recording studio and a replica of the tunnel seen at iHeart’s real headquarters in New York. There’s no mention of what the recording studio will be used for, but perhaps iHeartMedia presenters will take to the digital space to record commentary on the event.

The State Farm Park stage includes a giant screen to watch the performances, a red carpet where you can take selfies, and a lawn with vendors selling emotes and virtual fireworks in exchange for gold (which you earn by playing mini-games). The gold currency is unique to iHeartLand, but it’s unclear if the emotes are exclusive or available elsewhere in Fortnite.

It should also be noted that, despite the Fortnite creative mode being used to build iHeartLand, it is an independently created experience and is not sponsored, endorsed or administered by Epic Games.

Twenty events are currently scheduled for the virtual world over the next 12 months, the first of which will be a pre-recorded performance by Charlie Puth, airing on September 9. The concert will feature new music from Puth’s upcoming album, and players can win gold by taking part in a trivia game hosted by Puth. A separate album release party will also be screened in iHeartLand on October 7.





An important distinction from other virtual concerts, such as performances by artists like Ariana Grande and Travis Scott in Fortnite, is that Puth will not feature as a digital avatar. Instead, the show was pre-recorded for 2D screening on the State Farm Park stage.

iHeartLand is part of the media giant’s investments in Web3 and serves as an attempt to market itself to a younger audience. We’ve seen a number of successful marketing stunts in recent years using Fortnite as a metaverse entertainment platform, featuring Ariana Grande’s own Fortnite concert attended by 27.7 million unique users and 12.3 million simultaneous access players.

These stats might excite the iHeartMedia marketing team, but most of the notable Metaverse performances have included big names doing high-profile shows with virtual avatars. The obvious question here is, will the youth market care so much about watching a pre-recorded concert in iHeartLand?

iHeartMedia and State Farm are apparently ready to adapt if the current iteration of iHeartLand fails. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter Gayle Troberman, Chief Marketing Officer of iHeartMedia, said “iHeartLand and State Farm Park can scale differently and dramatically” based on what players “like and dislike.”