More motorcycles have been sold in Spain. But there is little Italy – News

He did not do it with the same excellent performance as Italy, but Spain also closed sales in 2021 in surplus.

The total figure of 193,324 sales, including motorcycles and mopeds, is worth a + 5% compared to 2020 which was affected more heavily by the pandemic than how much it has weighed in Spain in the last year.

The month of December actually experienced a decrease compared to the same month of 2020, when, however, there was a significant increase over 2019. The motorcycles, which are worth 80% of the market, They were 12.220 (8,804 in Italy in the same month) or in drop of 3.9% compared to December 2020. Ma also a + 14.7% against December 2019.

The fall for i is much stronger mopeds: -32% with 1.667 specimens (they had been 1.851 in 2019), while i three wheels and the light four-wheelers increased by 33% in December, but that was 820 units in all.

The whole of 2021, as we have seen, has gained 5%. However compared to the excellent 2019 – which has been the best since 2010 to date – 2021 suffered a 4.3% drop.

Specifically, 2021, compared to the previous year, saw the category of motorcycles up 6.2% thanks to 165,113 sales (which is worth -6% compared to the aforementioned excellent 2019).

In particular the road bikes reached 71,552 units (+ 12.4%) and motorcycles from off road 7,663 (+ 7.3%).

In 2021 the scooter they totaled 85,230 sales, achieving a modest + 1.2% but a market share of 52%.

On the other hand, the ones who did not do well in the whole year were the mopeds, with 17,741 total registrations and one 19% loss and also compared to 2019, the decline is there, albeit more contained: -7%.

Best-selling models

In the absolute ranking of the sales of the month of December are there seven scooters 125 in the top seven positions.

The first bike in the ranking is the Honda CB500X (8th place with 238 units), then come the BMW R1250GS (at 10th), the Kawasaki Z900 (11 °), la R1250GS Adventure (12th) and Honda CB650R (13 °). The only bike of an Italian brand in this ranking is the Benelli TRK502 (78 units sold and 36th place).

In the ranking ofwhole 2021, always with motorcycles and scooters together, the Honda scooter comes first PCX125 with 6,400 units and a growth of 20% on 2020. Then come the Yamaha NMAX 125 (6,373) and the Kymco Agility 125 (5,364 units).

The best-selling bike in Spain is again the Kawasaki Z900, in ninth place overall with 2.674 specimens (however, it fell by 7% compared to a year ago). This is followed by another naked but this time of medium displacement (the Honda CB650R) in 14th position with 1,943 sales, and then BMW R1250GS: 1,888 copies and sixteenth position.

The Italian best seller, the TRK 502, is in 52nd place overall with 751 units sold.

In the ranking there are no other models of Italian brands, while there is among the scooters Piaggio in an excellent position (third after Honda and Yamaha with 11,311 sales) which is in first place among mopeds (2,649 units) and among the three wheels thanks to 1,429 models of the MP3 family.

NB. The tables below show the rankings of the fifty best-selling models, always over 50 cc, in December and then in full 2021.

In the second table the order is the one obtained in December, but in the ranking column you can see the real position in the ranking for the year 2021.

source ANESDOR