more mysteries and comedy in season 2

With artistic careers of 55 and 40 years, respectively, Steve Martin and Martin Short they are not strangers. But with Only murders in the buildinghis professional biography was revitalized.

Since thanks to the series of Star+the duo of films like Three friends Y the father of the bride, returned to the screen -via streaming- before new generations.

Renewed spectators who joined those who already knew the actors and their talent for comedy, thanks to a space that brings together this last genre with suspense and Selena Gomez.

the one that became the third key piece of a first and applauded cyclewhich featured the leading trio united thanks to their fanaticism for the crime podcast All is not OK in Oklahoma.

The meeting point of the dissimilar Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), a former actor famous for the series arms; theater director Oliver Putnam (Short) and artist Mabel Mora (Gomez).

murder suspects

The ones I know came together after the death of one of the residents of their buildingthe Arconia, trying to find the killer with its podcast Only murders in the building as a log of your research.

But being heroes, finding the culprit of Tim Kono’s (Julian Cihi) murder, they became suspects in the disappearance of Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell).

The president of the board of owners of the Arconia who at the end of the previous season found dead in Mabel’s apartment, causing her along with Charles and Oliver to be arrested.

And it is precisely hours after that arrest that the second installment of the series begins, when they are interrogated and then released as “persons of interest” to the police.

What happens before different events give new impetus to their professional paths, where Charles contact him to be in a renewed armsembodying the protagonist’s uncle.

New characters and mysteries

At the same time that Amy Schumerwho lives in the apartment that belonged to Sting, offers Oliver to put his podcast on the screen and Mabel is contacted by the Gallerist Alice Banks (Cara Delevingne).

Different proposals that involve clearing their names soon, looking for Bunny’s killer with clues such as his last words -“14” and “savage”-, and a painting related to Charles’s father.

What embarks the leading trio on another criminal investigation, which is also the essence of a podcast and takes place in Arconia. At the same time other characters and cameos are added.

Like the aforementioned Schumer, in an exaggerated version of herself, and Alice, as Mabel’s love object, in addition to the Bunny’s elderly mother, Leonora (the legendary Shirley MacLaine).

Without forgetting the appearance of old antagonists that complement a second season that reinvigorates its mix of suspense and comedywith the charm and chemistry of its leading trio as its essence.

View on Star+