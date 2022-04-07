More naps for women with chronic migraines – Headache

(ANSA) – ROME, – Women with chronic migraines take more frequent naps during the day than those who are not affected by this pathology, and a greater severity of the condition is associated with a longer duration of these naps. This is highlighted by research from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, published in Behavioral Sleep Medicine.

The researchers examined the association between headache, napping, and nighttime sleep in 20 women with chronic migraine and 20 healthy, matched by age and gender. Participants completed self-assessment questionnaires, electronic journals, and wrist actigraphy over the course of four weeks.

From the analysis of the data it emerged that compared to the so-called control group composed of healthy women, the one that instead brought together those living with chronic migraines reported a significantly higher number of days with naps during the study period. Analyzes within the group of people suffering from the condition showed significant associations between a greater severity of the headache and a longer nap duration, with consequences on night sleep.

"Although the findings provide support for the association between headache severity, naps and nocturnal sleep disturbances, they do not establish causality as the study was not designed for these purposes," the authors write. "The current findings – they conclude – cannot rule out that participants were resting rather than actually sleeping during naps, that there were other potential reasons they were napping, or that there were other potential causes of nocturnal sleep disturbances."