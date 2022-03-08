more oil and gas production and more nuclear

The scarcity of hydrocarbons in Europe since the beginning of the Russian offensive in Ukraine is already a reality. Elon Musk is now proposing to start up dormant nuclear plants in Europe to deal with energy dependence on Russia. The CEO of Tesla considers that “it is critical for national and international security”, suggesting increasing oil and gas production in the old continent.

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, which now seems endless, numerous democratic nations have imposed embargoes and economic sanctions on Russia. Europe’s energy and hydrocarbon dependence on the country has now become an obvious problem for which it is necessary to seek alternatives, such as energy emancipation.

Putin’s ace

Europe has a great dependence on energy and hydrocarbons with Russia

Relations with the Kremlin are completely broken and now the CEO of Tesla has declared that “Europe should restart the inactive nuclear power plants and increase the energy production of the existing ones”. A proposal that actually goes against his interests and principles, “I hate to say it, but we need to increase oil and gas production,” adds Musk.

“For those who (mistakenly) think this is a radiation hazard, pick what you think is the worst location. I will travel there and eat locally grown food on TV,” he said. Elon Musk already did it years ago in Japan, shortly after Fukushima, and assures that “the risk of radiation is much, much lower than most people believe.”

isolated

Numerous nations have imposed embargoes and economic sanctions on Russia

The executive’s proposal goes against his own interests and those of his company. “This would obviously negatively affect Tesla. But sustainable energy solutions, at the moment, cannot immediately replace Russian oil and gas exports,” Musk explains on his Twitter account. It must be borne in mind that the greater the scarcity of hydrocarbons in Europe, the higher the prices of gas and oil derivatives will be.





Elon Musk has positioned himself and shown his support for the Ukrainian people since the beginning of the Russian invasion, participating very actively in the relief efforts for Ukraine. Days ago he sent equipment so that the population could connect to the Starlink satellites, a service that active previously in the country after listening to the request of the Ukrainian deputy prime minister, Mykhailo Fedorov.



