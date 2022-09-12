More packages arrive in Cuba after new import facilities

On August 15, new measures came into force in Cuba that facilitate the importation of non-commercial goods. Since then, there has been an increase in the shipment of packages from abroad.This was reported by the official journalist Lázaro Manuel Alonso, who pointed out that in the period of time of application of the measures, 23% more packages have entered the country. Almost all the packages that arrive at the Correos de Cuba company come from Panama and the United States

Amhed Medina Alfonso, director of the International Courier and Exchange Company (EMCI), belonging to the Cuban Post Office, told the journalist that in August 410 tons of products arrived by courier. Most of them arrived by sea, although a considerable number of containers were also received by air.

Between 20 and 25 tons are processed daily. Given the enormous flow and the company’s logistical shortcomings, it hired 14 private entrepreneurs for the transportation service and the distribution of shipments.

More parcel shipments to Cuba

Lázaro Manuel Alonso said in his report that investments must be made to ensure the automation of package processing. Currently this is done manually, which obviously implies a delay in the delivery of shipments.

The new measures adopted by the Cuban government to make non-commercial imports more flexible allow packages of up to 20 kilos to be sent, as long as the value does not exceed $200 dollars.

If packages of up to 1.5 kilos were previously exempt from payment, now up to 3 kilos are allowed for free. Meanwhile, in relation to the remaining 17 kilos, the payment of the customs tax was reduced by 30%.

In the midst of the serious crisis that Cuba is suffering, these measures seek to encourage residents abroad to support their families even more, in the face of the growing shortages of everyday life on the Island.