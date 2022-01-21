more places but lack of staff “

FRANCAVILLA FONTANA – The number of beds in Medicine is increasing, but there would be no staff. The CGIL Public Service, with a note signed by the Secretary General Pancrazio Tedesco, focuses on what is happening in the Medicine Department of the Francavilla Fontana “Camberlingo” hospital. Following resolution number 1498 of 08 January 2022 regarding the new organizational measures for the pandemic emergency, the general management has ordered an increase in the number of beds at the Medicine hospital unit. The health management of Camberlingo immediately acknowledged the note by sending ten beds, which will be allocated in the same wing adjacent to the outpatient departments of Medicine and Oncology.

The union writes that “as regards the changing rooms of the nursing staff and Oss, however, they have been moved and consequently the operators are forced to dress in cramped environments without toilets. The other wing of the aforementioned hospital unit has 17 places bed plus two for isolation, entirely occupied by non self-sufficient patients. The writer secretariat brings to the attention new criticalities and sudden and unexpected problems that can seriously endanger the health of all the staff of the ward and of the patients hospitalized here. Medicine counts only eight Oss, other staff have been transferred. We ask ourselves: who should assist the patients? We still play with the short blanket, we make up for it by moving the staff from other hospital units which as a consequence remain unmanned. Who benefits from all this? certainly not. To the nursing staff and Oss least of all “.

The note concludes with these words: “It is clear that there is an immediate need to increase the nursing staff and Oss, in order to guarantee correct assistance to the patients and clear the risk of derived work for the staff already heavily affected by the pandemic waves. The most serious thing is that the staff could be forced to systematically move between the two wings of the Camberlingo. The Public Service CGIL Brindisi asks: an urgent intervention in order to avoid that in addition to the damage caused by the pandemic, these professionals may be subject to further damage by the your employer “.