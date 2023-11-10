More Psychopharmacology for Better Adherence in Bipolar Disorder

Christina Cebrian

Nowadays “use of words”bipolar” To refer to changes in a person’s mood. Although bipolar disorder It is a disease that goes beyond emotional disorders. It is a dysregulation of mood regulation and patients experience periods of depressed mood, lack of enthusiasm and energy, as well as periods of elevated mood and hyperactivity.

He Dr. Eduard VietaThe head of the psychiatry and psychology service at the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona and the head of the Idicaps Group Bipolar and Depressive Disorders of the Psychiatry and Psychology Service of the Hospital Clinic, assure that the main challenge lies in the therapeutic adherence and the training of psychiatrists in psychopharmacology. Given that “These patients require complex diets, In addition, the psychiatrist remembers that the comorbidities of bipolar disorder, such as anxiety or substance abuse, complicate its diagnosis and treatment.

What symptoms do a person with bipolar disorder exhibit?

Bipolar disorder is a dysregulation of mood regulation. People who have this condition spend seasons with depressed mood, without energy or enthusiasm for life, and seasons with elevated mood, hyperactivity, and making big plans, sometimes without even thinking about it.

The disease can appear at any age, although its onset usually occurs in adolescence or early adulthood.



Is it common to have comorbidities in cases of bipolar disorder? What are the most frequent?

Yes, many people with bipolar disorder also have anxiety or substance use disorders. This complicates diagnosis and treatment.

At what age does this disorder usually appear? Does it affect children and teenagers also? In these cases, is your approach different from that of bipolar disorder in adults?

The disease can appear at any age, although its onset usually occurs in adolescence or early adulthood. Its presentation in children and adolescents may be more atypical than in adults in the form of behavioral disorders, acute psychosis or depression with mixed symptoms. Treatment also varies somewhat, but is generally supported by psychotherapeutic tools and psychoeducational interventions.

He recently participated in a study to evaluate the effects of deep brain stimulation as a treatment for bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. How does this therapy work and what are its benefits?

Our experience is very positive, although it is a treatment reserved for very severe and resistant cases, because it is invasive. It requires intracerebral placement of a stimulator similar to that used in Parkinson’s disease or epilepsy, although in a different location. It has worked very well in patients with bipolar disorder. In schizophrenia we need more experience.

Psychoeducation involves an intervention, which can take place in a group or individually, that allows patients to acquire the necessary skills to better manage their illness.

One of the fundamental treatments for patients with bipolar disorder is psychoeducation. What exactly does it involve?

It involves an intervention, which may take place in a group or individually, that helps patients better manage their disease, understand its bio-social nature, the need to get well, and avoid taking medication. Allows to acquire the necessary skills to escape and acquire certain habits. Healthy lifestyle, and early identification of signs and symptoms of recurrence.

What challenges do psychiatrists face when addressing bipolar disorder? Do they have enough resources for this or do they need something else?

The main challenge is to connect patients to community treatment and take medication, which is the key to effective relapse prevention. More specialized training in psychopharmacology is needed, as these patients require complex regimens, and psycho-educational interventions, preferably group, should be implemented throughout the region.