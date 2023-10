Jeweled road signs and metallic buildings will pave the way to NRG Stadium, where she brings her Renaissance Tour this weekend.

There are real signs — though not surprises — that the Houston native is at home.

Beyoncé’s takeover: Dance parties, sweets, disco horses welcome Renaissance World Tour in Houston

The citywide warmup for the concerts included everything from dance parties and drag performances to film screenings and fitness classes in celebration of Beyoncé’s homecoming.

On Saturday, Houston First and Mayor Sylvester Turner will host a “Get in Formation for Who Runs the World” party in the plaza on Avenida with a local cover band, the Drywater Band. The free event includes pyro special effects, fireworks and a drone light show. Take that, Taylor Swift.

“Houston is where (Beyoncé) started. No matter where she goes, Houston will always be her home. We want her to feel the love and respect this city has for her and for Houston. “We appreciate the positive recognition she has received.” Turner said in a release.

When: 6:30-8:45 pm Sept. 23 Where: The Plaza at Avenida Houston, near Discovery Green Schedule: 6:30 PM DJ Music; Drywater Band at 7 p.m.; 8:15 Major welcomes fans; 8:30 Pyro special effects and fireworks; 8:35 PM Beyoncé Tribute Drone Light Show.



The Harris County Commissioners Court also voted this weekend to declare the county a “Bay County.”

Still, some in the Bay Hive say there isn’t enough hustle for the queen. Compared to Taylor Swift, who brought her Erasure tour to Houston in April, there wasn’t enough glitz and glamor around the city. NRG Stadium was temporarily renamed in his honor. Stadium has teased its Beyoncé plans on Instagram, but there are no details yet.

There are rumors on social media that a section of Alameda Road near the Turkey Leg Hut will be temporarily named Honorary Beyoncé Way. The street is a main thoroughfare in the Third Ward area, where Beyoncé was raised. One of her childhood homes is a short walk away, as is the church school where she attended as a young girl.

It is a shame that the city’s Party on the Plaza event was not planned for Friday, when more people could have attended. This will give out-of-town fans another night to celebrate. And Saturday’s concert attendees won’t want to miss the fireworks show starting at 8:30 p.m.

How you see Beyoncé’s local fans may depend on your social-media algorithms that assign selective content. This could also be a personal viewpoint.

At this point, the concerts are sold out and only a few resale tickets are available, so the need for promotion is purely good will. Something to give Houstonians a reason to party and be proud of our famous native daughter.

Makeup artist Steven Coleman has been booked for weeks with clients wanting Beyoncé-inspired looks for concerts. She shared photos of silver and metallic makeup ideas to keep in line with the silver dress-code theme that Queen Bey encouraged fans to wear in celebration of Virgo season and her September. Fourth birthday.

“I’ve never received so much information from clients about what they want for a program,” he said. “They’re really going all out.”

Singer Teakek Ferguson, a member of the band Drywater, which performed at the city concert on Saturday, said the weekend celebration is like a family reunion.

He said, “Our hometown girl is coming home. She’s in the air everywhere right now. You can’t throw a rock at Beyoncé without hitting something.”

The band, founded by Bruce Wiggins, was hired earlier this week and will perform a 90-minute set of Beyoncé hits.

This notion of a family reunion reminds me of the first time I met the superstar in her living room at the family home in Missouri City. She was barely 20 years old and rising to fame as a member of Destiny’s Child.

She and her sister Solange came out of the kitchen, while I sat in the living room talking with their mother, Tina “Miss Tina” Knowles. Knowles called his daughters over and the soft-spoken Beyoncé introduced herself.

That day in his home, I discovered that his family was incredibly normal and blessed with talented children and parents who knew how to harness that power. I became a part of their circle, as much as a reporter could. This relationship would last for over a decade as I covered the family’s fashion ventures, new collection launches, movie premieres, birthday parties and births. I was also invited to his private family functions.

My favorite, however, was sitting at their dining room table eating Miss Tina’s famous gumbo.

Should there be more pomp and circumstance for a superstar who uses her platform to credit Houston at every opportunity? Perhaps.

Beyoncé’s influence is not only reflected in her music. His local charitable efforts run deep, such as the Knowles-Rowland Center for Youth, Knowles-Temenos Place Apartments and Begood grants to small black-owned businesses, like Ivy Leaf Farms in Sunnyside.

That’s the Beyoncé I know. The woman who represents everything I love about Houston, regardless of the hype.