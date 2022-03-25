more reflections than shots and stabs

We needed an explanation about the latest discovery of the chapter “Rogue Element” (11×11) of The Walking DeadFrank Darabont’s series about a zombie apocalypse that has lavished from 2010 to the franchise with several spin offs in progress and pending premiere. Y is the start sequence of “The Lucky Ones” (11×12) the one that provides us with the counterpart of what we saw on the other side of the hertzian waves from “Bonds” (10×09).

A very reasonable narrative decision. We did not expect anything different. But what does surprise us is the unexpected allusion to a character From the past: Tovah Feldshuh’s Deanna Monroe, whom we met in the episode “Remember” (5×12). Which means as much as going back to the origins of Alexandria for the trajectory of the surviving protagonists.

On the other hand, it is cooking, which will unleash the problematic and unprecedented confrontation that reveals to us a flash-forward at the end of the chapter “No Other Way” (11×09), and the reactions to the goings-on of Melissa McBride’s Carol Peletier in “New Haunts” (11×10). Which, how could it be otherwise, they remind us of real-world political problems and its injustices.

A subtle turning point in the final stretch of ‘The Walking Dead’

“The Lucky Ones” is revealed to be a deliberative episode from The Walking Dead, in which the main characters must consider the options presented to them to build the future. But with the same thoughts running through their heads whenever they’ve dealt with new people: an invincible mistrust of what they’ve learned the hard way numerous times.

In fact, they refer to different moments than what they carry on their backs. Perhaps because the encounter with the Commonwealth constitutes a turning point in the plot of the AMC series, and looking back to move forward now serves to give us a plausible development than Norman Reedus’s Daryl Dixon, Lauren Cohan’s Maggie Rhee or Josh McDermitt’s Eugene Porter thinks.

