“More serious than that of Gargano” [ESCLUSIVA]

Doctor De Nicola: Osimhen injury more serious than that of Gargano. Facial calcifications are faster but there is a risk to be avoided [ESCLUSIVA]

Doctor De Nicola on Osimhen and his face injury after Inter Napoli. There is no optimism in the words of De Nicola about the injury of Osimhen of Napoli

Doctor De Nicola on Osimhen and his injury

Naples Football – Doctor Alfonso De Nicola spoke live to our microphones during ‘Calcio Napoli 24 Live’ broadcast on CalcioNapoli24 TV (296 Digital Terrestrial) to talk about the latest news on Napoli. Here is what CN24 highlighted:

“Gargano was operated on immediately and did not want to stop. He wanted to train immediately, he had to put the plate with the screws as they will do with Osimhen if the fracture is broken. I also made a mask also recommended to me by Dr. Salerno and Dr. Tartaro. Timing “The calcification of the facial bones is faster, but you have to be careful not to take a ball or other blows. If the eye is affected it is a hard, complex situation. This is worse than Gargano, in Bari there was Perrotta who had a similar problem. The orbit feels a swelling in the eye, but I don’t know what it is. He got hurt in Milan, I don’t know what could happen now. “

osimhen injury
Victor Osimhen

