“More servile than Fantozzi with the Duke Count Balabam” – Libero Quotidiano





Alessandro Sallusti 04 February 2022

«Good morning (applause) my name is (applause) Sergio (applause) Mattarella (applause) and today, Thursday (applause) February 3 (applause)…». This is the chronicle, not too fictional, of the speech to Parliament with whom Sergio Mattarella inaugurated the his second term of President of the Republic. Thirty-seven minutes and 53 cheers, one every 42 seconds, the stuff to beat the record servility of Fantozzi and colleagues to their mega galactic super director general Duke Conte Maria Rita Vittorio Balabam. And this says a lot about the straw tail of politics towards the outgoing-incoming president who was never his first choice but the wild card fished out to save goat and cabbage in extremis, where the goat was the government and the cabbage the place and the salary until the end of the legislature of deputies and senators.





Duke Conte Mattarella, as gentleman as he is, did not rage except by repeating the word over and over again “dignity”, never referred directly to bystanders but attributable to the category “I speak to the daughter-in-law so that the mother-in-law intends”.

In fact, we would have liked a parliament that had listened to the words of the composed and contrite president, aware of his own weakness and at times uselessness, rather than these scenes of hypocritical ultra Mattarellians of the next day. And I am not under the illusion that from today senators and deputies will follow the President’s wise advice as good schoolchildren to put aside divisions and roll up their sleeves to truly reform this country. Once the danger has been avoided, I bet, everything will be as before if not worse than before considering that today the electoral campaign for the elections of March 2022 opens.





Two more things. The first is that we do not join the chorus of those who consider the inauguration ceremony old and hypocritical: the oath, the flags, the hymns, the tricolor arrows and the procession with the old 1960s Lancia convertible, regardless of who they honor, they do. part of our history of which they are not form but substance. The second is that I owe the President an apology for doubting yesterday that he would put justice reform at the center of his new mandate. He did it forcefully and we thank him. The point is whether our dear Fantozzi, in addition to applauding him, also understood him.



