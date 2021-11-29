more Spider-Man movies set in the MCU are on the way

We have repeatedly expressed concern in our Twitch chats that Spider-Man: No Way Home it would have been the last film of the saga set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that Sony would have used the gimmick of the multiverse to fully recover the character and add him to his universe of Spider-Man supporting characters without Spider-Man. But now the producer Amy Pascal comes in person to dispel any doubts. Speaking with Fandango, he said:

This won’t be the last movie we do with Marvel, [non sarà] the latest Spider-Man movie. We are preparing to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We think of these three films as a trilogy, and now we will deal with the next trilogy. This won’t be the last of our MCU movies.

Very clear words that will make happy all those who, at the time of the announcement of the separation between Disney and Sony, had stopped believing that there was still hope for this poor world.

HERE you can see the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, arriving in Italian cinemas on December 15th.

In the multiverse

The film will bring back several well-known faces. There will be Electro (Jamie Foxx), the Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Goblin (Willem Dafoe), L’Sand Man And Lizard, but it is not clear if we will also see Thomas Haden Church And Rhys Ifans. Not confirmed – but practically certain – the Spider-Man from Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield, while we know nothing about the possible return of Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone. There will obviously be the Doctor Strange from Benedict Cumberbatch, and maybe Charlie Cox in the guise of Matt Murdock. Also in the cast Arian Moayed.

Production

Disney And Sony Pictures they found the agreement for the sharing of Spider-Man, so the film is set in Marvel Cinematic Universe, like previous adventures with Tom Holland. The production is handled by Marvel Studios.

The cast

In the cast we will find again Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Zendaya (MJ), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson) and presumably also Angourie Rice (Betty). Benedict Cumberbatch Sara Doctor Strange.

Direction

After Spider-Man: Homecoming And Far From Home, the direction is again of Jon Watts.