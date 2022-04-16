More strength in the shoulders and back with this exercise

What if you could develop strong, broad shoulders while simultaneously strengthening your back, which plays a key role in insulating your shoulders against injury? What if you also gained coordination and explosive strength while doing all of that?

That’s what you’ll do with Ultimate Kettlebell Shoulder Flow, A demanding move from Men’s Health Fitness Director Ebenezer Samuel, designed to push your mind and shoulders to the limit like never before. “It’s tricky,” Samuel says, “but taking the time to learn it will strengthen your shoulders and your entire body, too, especially your upper body.”

Even better, Ultimate Kettlebell Shoulder Flow combines pulling and pushing and explosive movement, which is key to the long-term health of your muscles. As you age, you lose strength and power through training, and most gym moves lose that explosiveness. You’ll enhance that with this move, while making sure you’re also training your back, and building mid-back muscle is key to protecting your shoulders as you well know, especially when it comes to avoiding rotator cuff injuries. , for example.

The exercise to gain strength in the shoulders and back

Grab a pair of medium weight kettlebells. Push your butt back and rotate your torso forward until you can grip the kettlebell with both hands, core engaged, and back straight.

Raise the weights back between your legs, then squeeze your glutes and stand up, pushing the kettlebells forward.

When the kettlebells reach shoulder height, pull them toward your shoulders. Bring the left kettlebell over your head. You’re basically doing a snatch with one arm and a clean with the other.

Lower the left kettlebell to your left shoulder. As you do this, bend your knees slightly and push your hips back slightly, as if you were going to jump.

Return to your feet explosively, rising to your toes and pressing the kettlebells overhead.

Lower both kettlebells to your shoulders, then repeat another clean and snatch combination. Repeat this pattern until the time is up.

Try to work for 30-40 seconds each set and do 3-4 sets.

Ultimate Kettlebell Shoulder Flow it can fit your workout in a variety of ways, although you may need to play around with the weights you use. If you’re doing independent shoulder training, make this your first exercise and don’t be afraid to give it a go. If you are using it as a full body or upper body finisher, use light weights. Either way, you’ll be getting a solid shoulder pump overall, and you’ll be sweating more than you might expect. Dumbbells or kettlebells? What is better for our workouts?

