More sustainable bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, 5 strategies to make

It follows that for sharply cut emissions created by cryptocurrencies it would be enough to change the operating protocol. Easy to say, but very difficult to do. Ethereum, for one thing, has been trying for some time but the project has slipped several times. Then there is another problem, even more relevant, of an economic nature: without the proof-of-work miners who have invested heavily in hardware over the years would find themselves with one large amount of unused production capacity, difficult to sell even in the second-hand market, being processors dedicated only to mining. Why, then, push for change?

The five cryptocurrency policies: from transparency to blocking

The solution to facilitate the transition to distributed ledger more sustainable are therefore the public policies that can be implemented by governments to steer the mining industry towards a less energy-intensive future. Gola and Sedlmeir identify five “Policy tools” with increasing intensity, with the first based on the request for transparency and the promotion of greater social responsibility on the environmental impact of each distributed register and the last being the ban on mining.

In between there are other proposals, such as those concerning i banking and financial regulatorson two fronts: in the first case the idea is to act directly on distributed ledger, introducing among the guidelines of the regulators on payment systems also the criterion of environmental sustainability. In the second it is proposed to discourage investments in non-ecological tokensmaking their possession more expensive for banks and financial intermediaries by indirectly reducing the value of the tokens and the commission (with the result of consuming less energy).