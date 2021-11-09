More taste in less time, the McDonald’s revolution is called Best Burger

From the cooking times of the meat, to those of preparing the bread and the whole sandwich to make it even tastier and more irresistible. McDonald’s presented the new ‘Best Burger’ method today, Monday 8 November, in the restaurant in Piazza Santa Rita 8.

There will be a total of 15 stops throughout Italy of this tour, which arrived today under the Mole after Milan, Brescia, Parma, Rome and Salerno.

McDonad’s in Turin has 9 restaurants, 380 employees and carries out 5,720 daily transactions in the city. In this stage of presentation to the press, the accent was placed on how this new revolutionary method takes place, which aims to enhance all the ingredients that are present in the famous, but secret, recipes.

McDonald’s: the Best Burger method

The results were achieved after studies and research to make the most of the same ingredients, optimizing the processes and times of the kitchen, to offer the best possible experience to customers.

The ‘Best Burger’ method was tried in a comparison between the old and the new Big Mac, the iconic sandwich of the chain, with a real tasting, taste, touch, smell and taste.

The sandwiches are more artisanal, the meat is more prominent, the onion is distributed more evenly and no longer only in the center. Thanks to Best Burger the bread is tastier and warmer, the lettuce fresher and crispier, the burger tastier, the sauce creamier.

Therefore, a contrast of textures, density and heat is obtained, capable of enhancing all the ingredients in a uniform way. The waiting times for the order by the consumer also improve and are reduced by 30%. The product of the kitchens will arrive on the hottest and tastiest tray.

For the implementation of Best Burger McDonald’s has invested over 70,000 hours of training for its employees for a revolution that affects all the brand’s sandwiches.