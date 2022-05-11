more teams and change of format

The spirit of Real Madrid appeared again 2:45

(CNN Spanish) — The UEFA Executive Committee approved this Tuesday the final format that its competitions will have from the 2024/2025 season, including the Champions League, recognized as the highest club football fair on the planet.

The new format is based on the one unveiled in April 2021. Some modifications were made to it after “exhaustive consultation with game stakeholders,” UEFA said in a statement.

How will the Champions League be played from 2024? We present the four most important points.

The new Champions League

will now be 36 teams instead of 32.

The four additional places will be distributed as follows: 1 ) to the third-placed team in the European league that is in fifth place in the UEFA standings; 2) a place is added to the so-called “Route of the champions” of the previous phase of the Champions League, so now five teams go through that route instead of four; 3 and 4) the two European leagues that in the previous season have the best collective performance (obtained by dividing the total number of points obtained in each league by the number of participating clubs) will receive an extra place each.

These are the main changes that the Champions League will adopt in just over two years. While that time comes, get ready for the final of the 2021/2022 edition, which will be played between Liverpool and Real Madrid next Saturday, May 28 at the Stade de France.