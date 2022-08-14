More tender! A video with the debut of Angelina Jolie at the Oscars at the age of 10 went viral – Revista Para Ti

A video was leaked where the actress is seen with only 10 years on her first red carpet accompanying her father.

Angelina Jolie is currently part of the group of Hollywood’s favorite actresses, an industry with which she has been related since she was very young because her father is the actor Jon Voight.

Before deciding on acting, she loved accompanying her father to the various awards shows and red carpets in Hollywood. She recently went viral in a video where she took it from her at the ceremony of the 1986 Oscarswhen he was only 10 years old and had already told his parents that he wanted to dedicate himself to acting.

The truth is that the actress he grew up watching movies of his father and his mother, also an actress Marcheline Bertrand. Her parents separated in 1976 and Angelina and her brother James moved out. with his mother to New York.

With a decision already made, he began to take acting classes but she abandoned them at the age of 14, as she changed her mind because she wanted to become a funeral director. During this time, He was dressed in black and his hair was dyed purple.

Then he started working as model at 15 years old, working in the United States and in Europe. Additionally, she appeared in numerous music videos, including Rock & Roll Dreams Come Through by Meatloaf, high tide by Antonello Venditti Stand by My Woman by Lenny Kravitz, and It’s About Time by The Lemonheads.