More than 10 billion euros raised for Ukraine during an international collection

An international fundraiser has raised 10.1 billion euros to support Ukraine invaded by the Russian army, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Saturday in Warsaw.

The Stand Up for Ukraine campaign, organized by the European Union, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the international organization Global Citizen, aimed to raise funds for Ukrainian displaced persons and refugees.

Artists such as Elton John, Alanis Morrissette, Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox or Chris Rock have joined the campaign alongside world leaders who have pledged on behalf of their countries to mobilize billions of dollars.

“We are devastated to see the suffering of people in Ukraine,” Elton John said on Facebook. “No one should have to go through this kind of tragedy,” he added.

Ms Von der Leyen called the event’s proceeds “fantastic” at a conference held in Warsaw on Saturday.

“The world has finally pledged €9.1 billion as part of the campaign (…) In addition, the Commission, together with the EBRD (European Bank for Reconstruction and Development), is adding another €1 billion for displaced people in Ukraine. It’s fantastic. So we got 10.1 billion euros,” von der Leyen said.

Of the sum promised by the European Commission, 600 million will go to the Ukrainian authorities and 400 million to “border states which are doing a remarkable job to help refugees”, she said. According to her, other funds “will come” to be added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also spoke via video message.

“Ukrainian courage has already united the entire democratic world,” he said, calling on the West to impose more sanctions on Russian banks and stop buying Russian oil.