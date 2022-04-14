More than 10 thousand motorized scooters and electric tricycles for sale in MLC in Cuba

The Ciclos Minerva workshops in Villa Clara, in the center of Cuba, announced that they will put on sale more than 10,000 motorized scooters and electric tricycles in the so-called Freely Convertible Currency (MLC) stores for the remainder of the year throughout the country.

The authorities of that factory told the official press that the production of motorized scooters and electric tricycles is on the rise. For this reason, they hope to deliver for sale in foreign currency, at least 10,000 motorcycles and 2,000 tricycles, which are now also being used by the state-owned Post Office of Cuba, for parcel delivery.

“Entities such as Correos de Cuba use our electric tricycles in many of their operations, although they are not the only ones and they are often seen on the streets in various functions. The well-known Minerva motorcycles are also in high demand among the population and in different institutions of the state sector”, said Elier Pérez Pérez, director of the factory.

However, that would be the goal, but the manager also complains about the late arrival of parts already purchased and therefore the delay in production. He points out that for this reason the first quarter of 2022 closed with just over 3,000 motorcycles, 400 tricycles and 980 mechanical bicycles.

“At the end of April we must deliver 300 more electric tricycles, while we advance in the process of signing new contracts that would allow us to have materials for the second half of the year. Having five foreign suppliers allows us to move better, although one of them stopped its deliveries pending an improvement in its financial situation”, he added.

HOW MUCH DOES AN ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE COST IN MLC IN CUBA?

What is a reality is that the sale of almost all these means, such as motorcycles and tricycles, will be for the MLC market, either through electronic commerce or through the payment of magnetic cards in foreign currency in the stores designated for it. Also for contracts with other state companies that have the capacity to pay in foreign currencies.

The cost of these electric motorcycles range from two thousand to five thousand dollars or its equivalent in MLC. This remains inaccessible to most Cuban pockets, whose minimum wage is just 2,100 pesos a month ($87 at state exchange, much less at real exchange on the black market).

The directors excuse themselves in that all the raw material is imported and in foreign currency, not in Cuban pesos. If they were sold in Cuban pesos, there would be a big financing problem, they say from the island. “Selling on MLC is the way to finance our growth,” they add.

From the factory they indicate that for the national market, they could divert the production of some mechanical bicycles. For example, in 2021 they sold about 8,000 bicycles for 3,100 Cuban pesos. While the electric motors will remain unattainable.