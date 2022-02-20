More than 1,000 dead rodents found in a US merchandise distribution center

The inspection at a facility of the Family Dollar store chain in the city of West Memphis (Arkansas) also detected feces and urine of rodents, nests of these animals, as well as dead birds.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA, for its acronym in English) reported last Friday the discovery of more than 1,100 dead rodents in a merchandise distribution center of the Family Dollar store chain, in the city from West Memphis, Arkansas.

The discovery was made as part of an inspection that the FDA launched last January following a consumer complaint. “Conditions observed during the inspection included live rodents, dead rodents in various states of decompositionrodent feces and urine, evidence of rodents, rodent nests and odors throughout the facility, dead birds and bird droppings,” the agency said. After detecting the unsanitary conditions, FDA specialists proceeded to fumigate the facilities affected.

The entity warns that products purchased from January 1 at Family Dollar stores in the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee may pose a danger to consumers.

The products in question include food, cosmetics, pet food, medical supplies and over-the-counter drugs. Consumers are advised not to use such goods and consult a doctor if necessary. In the meantime, the FDA is cooperating with the company to begin the process of voluntary withdrawal of affected foods.

“No one should be subjected to products stored in the type of unacceptable conditions that we found at this Family Dollar distribution facility. These conditions appear to be federal law violations that could put families’ health at risk,” said FDA Deputy Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs Judith McMeekin.

Meanwhile, analysis of Family Dollar’s internal records showed that at the facility they found more than 2,300 rodents between March and September 2021.