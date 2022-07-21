More than 13 thousand violent deaths in Colombia so far in 2022, according to Legal Medicine

According to the report revealed by the entity, of the total victims, 928 were minors between the ages of zero and 17. EFE/Ernesto Guszmán Jr./File



The National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences revealed a report presenting the number of violent deaths that occurred in the national territory, in the period between January and June. According to the entity, 13,224 people died violently in Colombia.

Of that figure, 6,392 correspond to homicides, 3,800 are deaths that occurred in traffic and transportation events, 1,688 were accidental and 1,344 were suicides.

The entity established that with respect to the same period of the previous year, this figure increased by 936 cases.

Violent death in Colombia. (Colprensa – Mario Franco)

Likewise, Legal Medicine reported that of the 13,224 violent deaths that have been recorded so far this year, 11,458 correspond to men and in the remaining 1,765 cases, the victim was a woman.

The report further reveals that 166 violent deaths occurred in the population between zero and five years, that is, in early childhood; 105 in childhood corresponding to ages between 6 and 11 years; 657 in adolescence, that is, between 15 and 17 years old; in the youth that is from 18 to 28 years old, 4,323 presented themselves; 4,246 violent deaths occurred in the population between 29 and 44 years old.

Cases in the middle-aged population, that is, in ages between 45 and 59 years, were 1,952; Lastly, 1,775 victims were registered for people aged 60 and over, which is the older adult population.

The capital city with the highest number of cases of violent deaths is Bogotá, with a total of 1,076. Followed is Cali with 764 cases, Medellín with 488, followed by Cartagena with 316 deaths and Barranquilla with 295.

The most recent murder of a social leader in Colombia

The homicides of social leaders in Colombia, which would fall into the category of violent deaths, do not stop and the most recent case occurred on July 17 in Putumayo.

Social leaders assassinated in Colombia. EFE/Carlos Ortega/File



The inhabitants of Puerto Caicedo continue to be immersed in anguish and fear after the murder of Jose Edilson Vargasa case that came to light last Wednesday, July 20, and was denounced by the Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz).

Vargas Monroy worked as secretary of the Community Action Board of the Villanueva village. In addition, he was a member of the Alto Mecaya Peasant Workers Association and also participated as a representative of the Núcelo Alto Mecaya.

According to initial reports, the human rights defender was approached inside his home; Armed men arrived there and shot him to death.

For its part, the Ombudsman’s Office issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon rejecting the crime and sending condolences to his family and the municipal community. They also reiterated the call to the illegal armed groups “Respect for the life of the civilian population, human rights and International Humanitarian Law”.

It is noteworthy that in the area where Vargas Monroy was assassinated, the Carolina Ramírez 1st Front of the extinct FARC dissidents, the Bolivarian Border Commands and several local criminal gangs are present. In addition, in that jurisdiction there is also interference from the Sixth Division of the National Army.

KEEP READING:

President Duque praises the achievements of his Government and wishes Gustavo Petro success in his administration

The Colombian national team played, liked and scored: against Chile, they made it to the semifinals of the Copa América