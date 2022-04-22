More than 130 organizations and individuals call for the release of Cuban artists Maikel Castillo and Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara

Sixty-one organizations and 78 artists and intellectuals called for the release of Cuban creators Maikel Castillo Pérez and Luis Manuel Otero Alcántaraand all those who remain imprisoned and unjustly charged, for exercising their right to freedom of expression, in a letter shared on the Artists At Risk Connection foundation website.

The signatories condemned the charges against both artists accused of alleged attack, defamation and public disorder, and described them as unfounded and scandalous. The regime asks for sentences of ten years in prison for Castillo Pérez and seven for Otero Alcántara.

“We call on the government to drop these charges and release Castillo Pérez and Otero Alcántara, and immediately put an end to the constant harassment and abuse against artists,” the text says.

The letter recalls that Maikel Castillo, also called Maikel “Osorbo”, won two Latin Grammy Awards for the song “Patria y Vida”of which he is co-author and co-singer with Yotuel Romero, the Gente de Zona Duo, Descemer Bueno, and Eliécer Márquez “El Funky”.

The musical theme became a viral anthem during the massive protests that occurred in July 2021 throughout the Island.

Regarding Otero Alcántara, the letter highlights that he has become “a prominent dissenting voice through his powerful performance art.”

“Both artists belong to the San Isidro Movementa group that has protested on several occasions against the government, which has led to them being the object of intense surveillance”.

“Castillo Pérez and Otero Alcántara have faced a sustained campaign of harassment since 2016,” the text states.

Castillo Pérez was arrested on May 18 and Otero Alcántara on July 11when he intended to join the anti-government demonstrations.

The two have remained in maximum security prisons since they were arrested and it was not until March 8 that the order to open the oral trial against the artists was issued.

The text indicates that a review of the charges against them makes it clear that they are being attacked for their peaceful exercise of freedom of expression. “The cases against him are an obvious attempt to criminalize his art and his opinions. The objective of these charges has never been to deliver justice or allow free and frank debate on matters that concern the Cuban people, but rather to monitor, harass, arrest and silence those who criticize the government”.

“These cases are part of uA broader campaign by the Cuban government to intimidate, silence and imprison artists and other creators who dare to criticize thema campaign marked by repression and human rights violations,” say the signatories of the letter, in which they also recall that at least 39 artists were detained during the demonstrations that took place in Cuba between July 11 and 13 .

The letter also draws attention to the deterioration of their physical and mental health suffered by Otero Alcántara and Castillo Pérez in prison.

In addition to the release of the two artists, they ask the Cuban Government the cessation of harassment and threats against journalists, writers and artists of the Island, and the respect and guarantee of human rights, as established in the Universal Declaration and other international instruments.

Organizations:

Constitutional Action

ARTICLE 19 Mexico and Central America

Artist Protection Fund

Artistic Freedom Initiative

Artists At Risk Connection (ARC)

ArtsEverywhere

Auckland PEN

Berlin Opus Cuba

scaffold

CIVICUS

Civil Rights Defenders

Cubalex

democratic culture

Democracy Council

Demongeles, collective of artists

Danish PEN

Diverse

English PEN

Urgent Action Fund for Latin America and the Caribbean

Freedom House

Fundamedios

Citizenship and Development Foundation to the Declaration

Acceso Foundation- Shelter City Costa Rica

Grupo Ánima, collective of artists

Human Rights Foundation

hyper media

Irish Pen

Independence Chinese PEN

INSTAR (Hannah Arendt Institute of Artivism)

International Institute on Race, Equality and Human Rights

Movies That Matter

San Isidro Movement

New Zealand Society of Authors Te Puni Kaituhi o Aotearoa (PEN NZ) Inc

PEN America

PEN Argentina

Austrian PEN

Brazil PEN

Canadian PEN

Catalan PEN

PEN Center of Bosnia & Herzegovina

Pluricultural Chiapas PEN

Chilean PEN

PEN Club of Cuban Writers in Exile

PEN Ecuador

Eritrean PEN

Guatemalan PEN

PEN International

Kenyan PEN

Nigerian PEN

Norwegian PEN

PEN Paraguay

PEN Perth

Quebec PEN

Turkey PEN

PEN Uruguay

Zimbabwe PEN

Philippine PEN

Prisoners Defenders

Provea – Venezuelan Education Action Program on Human Rights

Saint Michael P.E.N.

Swedish PEN

Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation

World Organization Against Torture (OMCT)

Individuals:

Lucía Leonor González Enriquez, performing artist

Patricio Villarreal Ávila, performing artist

Abu Abu Duyanah Tamayo, author

Luis Dener, writer

Ariel Maceo Tellez, writer, poet and photographer

Jennifer Clement, writer, former President of PEN International

Gabriel Seisdedos, writer, Board Member of PEN International

Coco Fusco, visual artist

José Antonio Albertini, former President of PEN Cuban Writers in Exile

Christopher Merrill, University of Iowa

Alexis Romay, writer

Maria Matienzo, writer

Nonardo Perea, visual artist

Celia González, visual artist

Ileana Diéguez, writer

Yanelys Nuñez, art historian

Armando Chaguaceda, political scientist

Sara Martinez Castro, writer

Ladislao Aguado, Hypermedia’s editor

Carolina Barrero, historian

Tania Bruguera, visual artist

Anamely Ramos, art curator

Carlos Manuel Alvarez, writer

Rubén Chababo, cultural professional

Pablo César Rebollo, artist and professor

LeAnne Russell Rasco, filmmaker

Camila Ramirez Lobon, visual artist

Claudia Genlui Hidalgo, art curator and activist

Rafael Mondragón Velázquez, philologist

Eliezer Márquez Duany, (“el Funky”), musician

Ernesto Rojas Reyes, musician

Natalie Morales, actress and filmmaker

Alex Fumero, filmmaker

Amilkar Feria Flores, writer and visual artist

Solveig Font Martinez, art curator

Julios Llopiz Casal, visual artist

Miguel Yasser Castellanos Guerrero, visual artist

Ileana Botalin, designer

Javier Caso, artist

Richard Zamora (“el Radikal”), musician

Osvaldo Navarro Veloz (“NavyPro”), musician

Luis Alberto Mariño, violinist and performance artist

Ileana Dieguez, researcher

Salvador Perez Franco, artist

Henry Eric Hernandez, artist

Roberto Garces Marrero, researcher

Lester Alvarez Meno, artist

Maria de Lourdes Mariño, art curator

Maribel Garcia González, interpreter and manager

Maria Matienzo, writer

Juan Enrique González, visual artist

Michel Estopiñán, researcher

Maria del Carmen Ares Marrero, playwright

Oscar Antonio Casanella Saint-Blancard, activist and scientist

Osmani Pardo Guerra, activist

Esteban Rodríguez López, journalist and activist

Jorge Luis Capote Arias, activist

Iliana Hernández Cardosa, journalist

Omara Isabel Ruiz Urquiola, academic

Evelyn Rodriguez de Villafuerte, psychologist

Eisbel Rojas, computer scientist

Alenmichel Aguiló, academic

Eduardo Testé Lino, researcher

Rubén Ortiz, theater artist and researcher

Gabriela Selser, journalist

Regula Venske, writer, Board Member of PEN International

Salil Tripathi, author and editor, Board Member of PEN International

David Francis, author and lawyer, Board Member of PEN International

Iman Humaydan, writer and activist, Board Member of PEN International

Ola Larsmo, writer, Board Member of PEN International

Danson Kahyana, writer, Board Member of PEN International

Eric Lax, writer, treasurer and Vice President of PEN International

Elisha July, writer, President of PEN Zimbabwe

Ricky Monahan Brown, writer, President of Scottish PEN

Helmuth A. Niederle, writer, President PEN Austria

Lien Carrazana Lau, writer, artist and journalist, Diario de Cuba

Katherine Bisquet, poet and editor

Hamlet Labastida, visual artist