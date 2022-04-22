More than 130 organizations and individuals call for the release of Cuban artists Maikel Castillo and Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara
Sixty-one organizations and 78 artists and intellectuals called for the release of Cuban creators Maikel Castillo Pérez and Luis Manuel Otero Alcántaraand all those who remain imprisoned and unjustly charged, for exercising their right to freedom of expression, in a letter shared on the Artists At Risk Connection foundation website.
The signatories condemned the charges against both artists accused of alleged attack, defamation and public disorder, and described them as unfounded and scandalous. The regime asks for sentences of ten years in prison for Castillo Pérez and seven for Otero Alcántara.
“We call on the government to drop these charges and release Castillo Pérez and Otero Alcántara, and immediately put an end to the constant harassment and abuse against artists,” the text says.
The letter recalls that Maikel Castillo, also called Maikel “Osorbo”, won two Latin Grammy Awards for the song “Patria y Vida”of which he is co-author and co-singer with Yotuel Romero, the Gente de Zona Duo, Descemer Bueno, and Eliécer Márquez “El Funky”.
The musical theme became a viral anthem during the massive protests that occurred in July 2021 throughout the Island.
Regarding Otero Alcántara, the letter highlights that he has become “a prominent dissenting voice through his powerful performance art.”
“Both artists belong to the San Isidro Movementa group that has protested on several occasions against the government, which has led to them being the object of intense surveillance”.
“Castillo Pérez and Otero Alcántara have faced a sustained campaign of harassment since 2016,” the text states.
Castillo Pérez was arrested on May 18 and Otero Alcántara on July 11when he intended to join the anti-government demonstrations.
The two have remained in maximum security prisons since they were arrested and it was not until March 8 that the order to open the oral trial against the artists was issued.
The text indicates that a review of the charges against them makes it clear that they are being attacked for their peaceful exercise of freedom of expression. “The cases against him are an obvious attempt to criminalize his art and his opinions. The objective of these charges has never been to deliver justice or allow free and frank debate on matters that concern the Cuban people, but rather to monitor, harass, arrest and silence those who criticize the government”.
“These cases are part of uA broader campaign by the Cuban government to intimidate, silence and imprison artists and other creators who dare to criticize thema campaign marked by repression and human rights violations,” say the signatories of the letter, in which they also recall that at least 39 artists were detained during the demonstrations that took place in Cuba between July 11 and 13 .
The letter also draws attention to the deterioration of their physical and mental health suffered by Otero Alcántara and Castillo Pérez in prison.
In addition to the release of the two artists, they ask the Cuban Government the cessation of harassment and threats against journalists, writers and artists of the Island, and the respect and guarantee of human rights, as established in the Universal Declaration and other international instruments.
Organizations:
Constitutional Action
ARTICLE 19 Mexico and Central America
Individuals:
Lucía Leonor González Enriquez, performing artist
Patricio Villarreal Ávila, performing artist
