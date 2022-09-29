Health

More than 150 doctors were invested in the White Coat Ceremony of the Central Caribbean University

Students from the Chiropractic Doctorate Program, the Medical Imaging Program and Medicine students were part of the ceremony.

September 29, 2022

Students from all the academic programs of the Central University of the Caribbean participated in the White Coat Ceremony. Photo: provided by the Central Caribbean University (UCC).

The Central Caribbean University, in Bayamón, celebrated the White Coat Ceremony for more than 150 students from all academic programs. The investiture ceremonies of the students of the Chiropractic Doctorate Program, the Medical Imaging Program and the students of Medicine.

In this regard, they cited that, “in the ceremony of the Doctorate in Chiropractic Program, in particular, we distinguished the participation, as main speaker, of Dr. Richard Brown, general secretary of the World Federation of Chiropractic”.

Dr. Richard Brown spoke about the legacy students should leave behind as chiropractic professionals and the awareness they should have of how their work will touch thousands of lives throughout their careers.

In this regard, Dr. Brown, referring to the 127th anniversary of the chiropractic profession that is celebrated this month, said: “as chiropractors we are part of the community, we must remember our history to build our future.”

The Medical Imaging Program ceremony was dedicated to the former director, Dr. José Moscoso Álvarez, while the ceremony for the students of Medicine It featured the director of the Mental Health and Addiction Services Administration (ASSMCA), Dr. Carlos Rodríguez Mateo, as a special guest.

There, the speaker, Dr. Ivette Cruz, encouraged the students to be community doctors. “You are the hope of health for our Island, the hospitals need you, the patients need you, Puerto Rico needs you.”

It is worth mentioning that at the ceremony 75 students from medicine from the Class of 2026, as well as two students from the Biomedical Sciences Graduate Program.

See here some pictures of the event.

Photo: Central Caribbean University.

Photo: Central Caribbean University.

Photo: Central Caribbean University.

Photo: Central Caribbean University.

