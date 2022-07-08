More than 150 thousand cancer patients are affected by medicine shortages

The shortage of cancer drugs in the different health care networks in the country is affecting more than 150,000 patients nationwide, reported Indyra Oropeza, director with L with Leukemia, who provided details of the high costs that treatment demands. of a diagnosed person.

“Only one chemotherapy can be around a thousand soles, there are patients who require three per week, it is 3 thousand soles, the costs are high to receive the treatment and that is not only there, because you also have to buy the medicines and consider the effects.”

“The situation of cancer patients since before the pandemic was bad and later with the pandemic it got much worse, starting with the issue of drug shortages, with the Comptroller’s Report we are concerned because there are 59 out-of-stock cancer drugs and 41 are on the list. , to end”.

In the Informativo por Nacional, he indicated that “so far no solution has been found to get out of this crisis because unfortunately if a cancer patient is not given timely treatment, the cancer will continue to progress and it is quite serious.”

“We are with a lot of medicines that are basic and that are not in the Essalud networks, chemotherapy and radiotherapy are being delayed, we even do not have reagents for tests. According to information from the medicines, the information they handle is that the shortage is due to the pandemic and the Russian War with Ukraine.”

“The crisis is worldwide, but in the country the purchase of medicines must be modified not from small companies but from large companies. We need to start treating oncology public policies as a matter of urgency”.

