More than 2 meters of screen with almost 700 euros discount, this is this LG TV with Alexa

One of the largest and cheapest televisions on the market.

Enormous! That is the qualification that we get as soon as we see this LG television. Its 86-inch panel places it among the largest on the current scene. We know that there are other models with larger dimensions, but at this price it is unrivaled. Today it only costs €1,419.99 (RRP €2,099 ) on Amazon, with a drop of 679 euros from your official price.

The offer it is very good if we compare it with the rest of price of other recognized stores: in El Corte Inglés we find it at 1,641 euros, in Fnac at an impressive 1,511.99 euros and in Carrefour for 1,499 euros it is yours. However, the Amazon price is the best without a doubt. Enjoy LG’s quintessential display with NanoCell technology in the 2021 edition.

See on Amazon.es: LG smart TV 4K 86UP8000 (86 inches)

Buy LG’s largest screen for 1,419 euros (RRP €2,099 )

Find a hole at home because you will need it. This TV has a diagonal of 2.17 meters and 1.92 meters in length. The 86 inches of Ella will wow your guests and even yourself every day you turn it on. The real home theater and without having to buy a projector to enjoy a big screen. image enhancement technologies HDR10+, HLG and Dolby Vision They will provide us with the best quality on the market in this TV.

LG television has the Web OS 6.0 system own of the Korean firm where we can download all kinds of video streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video or Disney +, among others, and even music apps such as Spotify or Amazon Music. We have Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity both to enjoy online content and to connect a peripheral (or several) such as a bluetooth controller to play games, a keyboard to search or a bluetooth headset.

This screen has a 120Hz refresh rate, which will give full flow to all content that is recorded and broadcast in dividers of 120, which is generally more than 80% of the available content. Their α7 Gen4 Intelligent 4K Processor with AI will improve the quality of any image output in lower resolution than 4K. We have Built-in Google Assistant and Alexa to open apps and search for content in certain apps such as YouTube. Hang the TV on the wall in the living room with a 600 x 400mm VESA compatible bracket in size and frees volume of your furniture, you will appreciate it.

The sound is especially good, with its 2 x 20W RMS speakers and compatibility with Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD. In physical connectivity we have 4 HDMI, 3 USB (with recording), optical output digital audio and network input EthernetRJ45. Its consumption, despite being a huge television, is only 205 W in SDR and 272 W in HDR.

