More than 20 Nicaraguan opponents participate in the Summit of the Americas

Representatives of the opposition organizations Blue and White National Unity (Unab), the Civic Alliance for Justice and Democracy (ACJD), Nicaraguans in exile, human rights defenders, delegates from the Peasant Movement and relatives of political prisoners will participate in the IX Summit of the Americas, which began this Monday, June 6, in Los Angeles (California), United States.

On behalf of Unab, the envoys are the opponents Julio Ricardo Hernández, Harold Rocha, Enrique Martínez, Natalie Román, Alex Aguirre and Christy Martínez.

In interview with Article 66Enrique Martínez, who is part of the political council of that political organization, indicated that the objective of participating in the Summit is to denounce and detail the numerous human rights violations by the Ortega regime against Nicaraguans.

“We want the international community to understand that our fight is for the sake of reestablishing democracy in Nicaragua, and that the models promoted by Daniel Ortega are not repeated in other Central American countries,” he said.

Nicaragua is ready to participate in the #IXSummit of the Americas. The opposition and civil society will denounce the systematic violation of the human, civil and political rights of all Nicaraguans.

Regarding the political prisoners, Martínez affirmed that it is another of the main objectives to be presented at the meeting, since it is intended to “detail the situations of political prisoners, who are in extremely poor situations in prison and their rights continue to be violated. ».

“We want to show how democracy has been deteriorating in the country, since there is no freedom of the press in the country, much less civic protest and freedom of worship,” he added.

The Unab representation will be participating in various parallel forums organized by civil society and in the youth forum of the Americas.

Civic Alliance sends its delegates

Regarding the participation of the opposition Civic Alliance for Justice and Democracy in the Summit, its representatives are the opponents Enrique Cuadra Vargas, Daisy George West and Marco Aurelio Peña Morales.

Daisy George West told this media outlet that the goal as an organization is to keep the international community informed of what is happening in Nicaragua, “because it really has been four years in which the situation in Nicaragua has not changed and we need to seek the immediate release of all political prisoners.

“We are carrying a central message with all the Nicaraguans who are participating in the Summit,” he added. He also said that they will participate in various forums where the issue of political prisoners will be addressed and where the wife of political prisoner Juan Sebastián Chamorro, Victoria Cárdenas, will participate.

Regarding the denunciations of the Unab and the Civic Alliance, West affirmed that the organizations go “with a single message built for all Nicaraguans, no matter what dialogue it has, since the narrative of what all Nicaraguans are expected to demand is the same.

On the other hand, the peasant leader Francisca Ramírez, as well as the opposition and Nicaraguan singer-songwriter Rayza Hope, are also present at the Summit.

Human rights defenders also participate, such as the former executive secretary of the Permanent Commission on Human Rights (CPDH) Marcos Carmona, as well as the president of the annulled Citizens for Freedom (CxL) party, Kitty Monterrey. The only absentee is the government of Daniel Ortega, which continues to be “frowned upon” and criticized by most democratic countries.